Close To Home: Swan House Tea Room

Today, I visited somewhere I have been wanting to go for months, and I am so excited to finally be writing a piece over the Swan Room Tea House in Findlay, Ohio!

The Swan Room Tea House is located right in the heart of Findlay, just off the main street. It’s a Bracketed Italianate style home, with high ceilings, an elegant foyer, and the perfect amount of charm for your Proper Tea. They offer Proper Tea by reservation on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as lunch Tuesday through Thursday.

I went for their Proper Tea, but I decided to go on Valentine’s Day to try their special menu they curated for the holiday.

Upon arriving at our table, we saw it was already set with our teacups, saucers, plate, silverware, and fresh cut flowers alongside a menu of all the different teas.

At first I thought it was going to be hard to choose between them all, but as soon as I saw the Vanilla Chai with milk and honey, I knew I had to go for that one.

The server poured the first cup for us and left the pot at our table. It smelled like brown sugar maple oatmeal, but tasted like normal chai! Warm spices, the perfect amount of sweetness, and that hint of vanilla made for some seriously delicious tea. So much so that I ended up drinking several cups of it, and had to stop myself because I knew I was going to fill up on it before the food came if I wasn’t careful.

The first thing we were served with our first pot of tea was a chocolate chip scone:

It was served with preserves, Devonshire cream, and lemon curd.

I tried the cream on half of my scone, and the preserves on the other half. It was really tasty! Scones aren’t my favorite pastry because they always tend to be dry, but these were quite good, and especially when paired with the tea it wasn’t a problem.

There were two choices for the soup course, lobster bisque and spinach tortellini. I ordered the bisque, but got to try a bite of the spinach tortellini one, as well.

I had expected the spinach tortellini to be broth based, but I like cream based soups better anyways, so this was a pleasant surprise. While it was good, I preferred the lobster bisque, which was rich, creamy, and had a few sizeable chunks of lobster in it that weren’t overcooked at all!

After the soup, we ordered our second pot of tea, which was the Lemon Soufflé:

The Lemon Soufflé was a much lighter tea than the chai had been, since the chai had included milk and honey, and served as a refreshing palate cleanser with its mild lemony flavor. It was an ideal tea to pair with the main event:

We decided to start at the bottom and work our way up so we could finish with the signature Swan House crème puff.

On the bottom, we had quiche, prosciutto and pepperoni wrapped mozzarella, and coconut shrimp:

The quiche was warm, super herby, and wonderfully fluffy. I quite enjoyed the pepperoni and mozzarella, but I’m a much bigger fan of prosciutto than pepperoni, so that one won in my book. I also happen to love coconut shrimp, so I thought it was a great inclusion! It also had a yummy Thai chili glaze that was flavorful without being too spicy.

Onto the second tier, there was a meatball, a spinach puff, and a brie and preserves Phyllo bite:

My favorite thing about this tier was the contrast of textures. You have the perfectly moist meatball, the ultra crispy Phyllo and jammy preserves, and the golden brown, light and fluffy spinach puff bite. I could’ve a hundred more of each of these little things, they were so good!

The top tier consisted of strawberries in a fig balsamic, alongside the Swan House crème puff:

First off, can we just appreciate that beautiful little floral bowl?! That is the cutest bowl ever! I want one so bad!

Anyways, the strawberries were ripe and juicy, and the fig balsamic was no where near overpowering. Meanwhile, the crème puff, which was almost too adorable to eat, was light and airy, while the cream itself was sweet and decadent, making for the perfect bite.

As if those sweets weren’t an optimal thing to finish with, we were then given our choice of dessert! We opted for the waffle sundae, which was a Belgian waffle, topped with maple syrup and vanilla ice cream.

Oh my goodness, this thing was seriously delish. The vanilla ice cream was almost custardy in flavor and texture, with an extra decadent and rich creaminess to it. It was truly the perfect finish to this wonderful tea time!

Once we were done, we checked out the gift shop, which had an array of teapots and teacups, as well as children’s books about tea time, and lots of mugs with tea infusers! It was super cute, and the Valentine’s Day event came with a $5 off coupon to the gift shop. We were also gifted a Godiva heart shaped chocolate to take with us.

I also got a cup of tea to go, the Pear Green, which was just so nice and light and honestly an awesome thing to sip on on the drive home.

I couldn’t believe how much you got for thirty bucks a person! Plus tax and 20% gratuity was included in that price. It is a seriously great value. I ended up tipping more than what was included because everyone was so nice.

All in all, I had an amazing experience at the Swan House Tea Room, and would highly recommend going. I would truly love to go back again. Between the super kind service, the yummy food, and adorable gift shop, I had a really splendid time. Be sure to check them out on Instagram or Facebook.

-AMS