Charlie and Me, 2/15/23 (Plus a Very Vague Announcement)
Posted on February 15, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
On one hand, the fact that today the temperature hit the upper sixties in Ohio in February may be a worrisome indicator of where things are going. On the other hand, it still was a beautiful day to hang out in the yard with the dog. So, you know. Take your silver linings where you may, I suppose.
And now, the very vague announcement: After consultation with my editor, I now know what the 2024 novel is going to be. Which is good because, hey, I should write it soonish if it is gonna come out in 2024. The funny thing is, I knew what my 2025 novel was going to be before I knew what my 2024 novel was going to be. It happens that way sometimes.
Aside from telling you that I know what my next two novels will be, I can’t really tell you anything else about them, because a) I really do prefer to have them written before I tell people what they are, b) if the last few years are any indication, plans might change whether I want them to or not. But honestly I’m hoping they won’t; that shit is tiring after a while, and I would be really happy for things to go to plan for the next couple of years, please and thank you.
It does mean, unless I fall into a hole/am consumed by a bear/some other unfathomable-but-hopefully-ironic fate befalls me between now and then, you will get at least two more novels out of me. After that? We’ll let the future take care of itself at that point. But at least through 2025, I’ll have a career. What a relief!
— JS
