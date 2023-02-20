It’s Monday, Have A Banger Song To Get You Through It

I had never heard of the band Sleep Token until the past year or so, and their music was definitely not the type I usually listened to. However, there was something about their sound that was unique to me and I liked it.

Recently, they came out with a new song that is just unbelievably banger, and I wanted to share it with y’all.

This is by far their most interesting song I’ve heard, as it totally changes its vibe in the last two minutes. It’s like a completely different song towards the end, and I love it for that.

I’ve been listening to this song just about every day since it came out, and I’m still not sick of it. I hope you like it, too. Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS