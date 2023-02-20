It’s Monday, Have A Banger Song To Get You Through It

Athena ScalziI had never heard of the band Sleep Token until the past year or so, and their music was definitely not the type I usually listened to. However, there was something about their sound that was unique to me and I liked it.

Recently, they came out with a new song that is just unbelievably banger, and I wanted to share it with y’all.

This is by far their most interesting song I’ve heard, as it totally changes its vibe in the last two minutes. It’s like a completely different song towards the end, and I love it for that.

I’ve been listening to this song just about every day since it came out, and I’m still not sick of it. I hope you like it, too. Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

