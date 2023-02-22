Exercise Update
Posted on February 22, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi 25 Comments
Back in November, my dad and I started working out together at Planet Fitness. My goal at the time was to lose twenty pounds by March. It seemed realistic and achievable to me, given the time frame.
Alas, that didn’t end up happening. In fact, I’m pretty sure I’ve even gained weight since then.
After about a month of going to the gym, I got COVID for the third time. Obviously, I didn’t go to the gym while sick. Even after testing negative and not having symptoms, I still needed to rest and recover more. Then, less than a week later, I got regular sick, and it kicked my ass worse than COVID did. Then it was my birthday and Christmas and New Years and obviously I wasn’t going to go to the gym then.
Now it’s a week away from being March, and I haven’t been in the gym since basically the beginning of December.
Why was March my goal? Well, honestly, I wanted to be under 200 pounds for the JoCo Cruise. And at this point I’m not really sure why, considering the JoCo Cruise-goers are some of the nicest, understanding, non-judgmental people ever, especially when it comes to how someone looks. I seriously doubt anyone on the boat will care if I’m 195 or 215, so why do I care so much? I guess there’s some deep rooted ideas in my head about “beach bodies”, intentionally losing weight for a trip, and eating less before a vacation so that you’re technically “allowed” to pig out on vacay.
Appearance reasons aside, there’s also the reason of I don’t fit in my clothes from last year, and I need new dresses, shorts, t-shirts, etcetera, to wear on the boat. While I used to love shopping and honestly had a bit of an addiction for it, that has kind of disappeared as I’ve gained weight because I’m so upset with how my body looks and feels in everything I wear. So, now I have to go shopping not because I actually want to, but because I need bigger clothes, and that feels not great.
Generally, I try not to talk about my weight or my body often, because I feel like if I let myself talk about it, it’ll be the only thing I ever talk about. My brain is so filled to the brim with constant thoughts about food, weight, my body, my eating habits, I know that if I opened the flood gates, it wouldn’t stop pouring out. And honestly, I don’t want it to seem like I’m constantly throwing myself a pity party, so I don’t talk about it much. Even this post feels like me giving you excuses as to why I look the way I look, it’s just a thinly veiled plea for you not to judge my appearance, or maybe it’s actually just me fishing for reassurance.
Isn’t that why everyone talks about their weight? To explain away all the reasons they gained twenty pounds, or to have people say “you’re not even fat!”. Or maybe that’s just why I do it.
I feel like if I talk about my eating habits, it’s just a window into my home of mental illnesses. Do I not exercise because I’m depressed? Do I have an addiction to sugar? Do I binge eat because eating is the only thing I enjoy doing?
As you can see, I kind of end up spiraling if I start talking about it. So I try not to. But knowing that so much of my body will be visible on the boat fills me with a certain kind of dread, and I guess I just wanted to talk about it, because keeping it bottled up in my brain is starting to get to me.
Part of wishes I could wear jeans and hoodies the entire cruise, the way I used to at summer camp even though it was eighty degrees out. But I’m not going to do that to myself. I’m going to wear shorts and dresses and swimsuits and I’m going to enjoy the sun and the water and all the food I want. And I hope you all do the same.
-AMS
As an approved postscript, I’ll note Athena and I have vowed to return to the gym once we get back from the cruise. My personal take on this, which is reflected in my own attempt to come down from a top weight a few years ago, is that hitting the gym and exercising and taking care of one’s body is a long-term maintenance process rather than a short-term “fix.” Sometimes it goes the way we expect, sometimes not. But it’s never to late to keep working on it.
I agree with Mr Scalzi. It’s not about the short-term but the long term. Putting on muscle and raising your base metabolism will result in long-term successful weight loss. There are also other quality-of-life benefits as a result of any regular exercise. I find that when I “fall off the wagon” I have more aches and pains, and more stomach issues.
Good on you, Athena. Weight is a number, sometimes an important one but just a number. Go on the cruise, wear the clothes you want to wear and worry about the gym later. Denying yourself on the cruise can only feed insecurity issues that you do not need.
I admire you for sharing this. I, too, have been trying to lose a few pounds, but things keep happening and I snack when stressed. I’m 63, abd I don’t worry as much about how I look. But I do get tired of having my hips hurt and having doctors tell me, “Well, you know…”
Yes, yes I do know. Going on about it helps not at all.
Hang in there, girl.
This is very relatable Athena and it’s a struggle I still go through as well, even with my mumblemumble birthday coming up in a few weeks. I still remember crying in a dressing room, trying to find a replacement for an old pair of jeans and not being happy with anything I saw.
One of the big game changers for me was finding a company that made plus size clothes that were still fun and were made to flatter my size and shape, not just sized up but actually designed for plus size. Having those clothes in my closet really helped my mental state.
And also realizing that my size was sold out a lot at stores, which – while frustrating – meant I wasn’t alone, that most of us are a size or two up from what fashion companies think.
Anyway, I hope your brain stops giving you a hard time about all this and you can enjoy the cruise and the good times.
You’ve described a struggle that’s so familiar to so many people, when the truth is that we’re so much more than our bodies. We’ve unfortunately been conditioned to judge ourselves rather mercilessly on metrics which mostly don’t even matter. I try to remember that what someone else thinks about me is none of my business, and that I’d prefer to spend my time on things that bring true meaning and joy to my life and to others.
One day, the cruise will NOT be during my Spring Break and I will join for some sunshine shenanigans.
In the mean time, I feel you on the frustration with the clothes and how they fit. My weight fluctuates a lot because of my stomach issues and while I’ve gotten more comfortable with higher numbers, the way clothing fits is something I’m still really sensitive to! Especially after several years of no hard pants.
One of the things I’ve found most helpful for working gym time into my schedule is realizing how important physical activity is for my creative work. I really need some time when I can’t follow stray thoughts for them to build up in the background. It’s very similar to shower thinking time, but at the end of it, I’m stronger and remarkably less frustrated with the rest of the world despite little changing. If I just keep grinding on the work, and don’t take breaks to work on other literal muscles, I can’t grind as well.
Athena, your last paragraph is especially right on the money. Hope you have a wonderful time!
I started a diet toward the end of January, but fell off the wagon when my husband became ill and needed emergency surgery. I haven’t gone back since. But! I also started working with a personal trainer around the same time for resistance training, and that’s stuck. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, physically, and even though I’m not particularly watching what I eat, my body is reshaping itself, slowly but surely, and I’ve even lost a few pounds.
My goal is to be able to live independently for the rest of my life (I’m presently 66).
I’ve been worried about my weight since I was 12, and I’ve yoyoed so very much over the decades. I don’t wish that for you. But I hope you find your way to happiness.
Since I retired a few years ago, my own weight has slowly been creeping up. Not happy about seeing the number on the scale begin with a “2” instead of a “1”.
But I’ll try to use your piece here as inspiration to dust off the treadmill I’ve neglected the past several months and start using it regularly (or at least semi-regularly) again. So, thanks for the reminder! And good luck with your own efforts.
(Covid three times? Yikes! You didn’t go to the gym while sick, but can’t help wondering if someone else did and that’s how you got re-infected….)
Hi Athena,
Good on you for sharing! I’m in my 60’s now and have spent years working on my “body fitness”. I have found that it’s better for my brain to look at losing weight/getting fit as a long term project that will improve my health for later years…..not a diet. I like to look at losing weight for my whole body health rather than how I look…..maintaining my healthy weight helps prevent lots of bad stuff down the road. Keep on moving forward and have some fun!😊
Athena, I really love your commitment to dress comfortably on the JoCo cruise and not give in to shame. That is a mentally healthy choice and it shows good strength of character. You are so wise to recognize that weight numbers are arbitrary, it shows that underneath all that’s agonizing, you understand that being physically and mentally healthy is your goal, not a number on a scale. I love that you keep getting up and trying again to live a healthy life. I bet your family are really really proud of you (sure sounds like your Dad is, and he’s a good judge of character).
And… I’m so with you on the shopping. I have a sort of healthy-ish weight right now, but I keep bouncing around in body shape over the past few years of the Pandemic as I take better or worse care of myself. I work hard to focus on living a healthy life as my goal, but changing weight does mean my clothes sometimes don’t fit and who has TIME to go shopping all the time! And I’d SO much rather spend my money elsewhere. I love the commenters giving good advice about places to find plus sized clothes, I hope you find a way to shop that’s fun! I soooooo get not wanting to have to!
I agree with the others who have said that weight is just a number and overall physical and mental health is really the important thing. Do what is best for yourself. And enjoy the cruise!
Been there, done that. In my old age I realized that the really important thing is to exercise so as to preserve your bones, to strengthen your joints, and to keep you able to move. To me, that would be the goal, I think the rest follows.
It really bothers me how much this society does to convince almost everyone that their bodies are in some way wrong. No one deserves to think that about themselves. I think worrying this much is a pretty natural response to being bombarded with horrible messaging about body-image from the surroundings (even when parents are careful about it). You, I, and everyone deserve better. I think there are going to have to be some major changes.
I’ve gained weight since starting exercising too– muscle weighs more than fat (but takes up less space). Weight isn’t a very good measure of health. I am so much more fit than I was when I started this summer. I’m stronger and have better endurance.
Also: re: working out, what has got me to keep doing it is having a personal trainer. Someone I am paying to keep tabs on me and who knows what they’re doing and can adjust things when I invariably injure myself. I use the online program that Wheezywaiter advertises (Co-Pilot) and it is fantastic, but if you’re going into an actual gym it would probably be better to have an in-person trainer. YMMV though!
Athena- obviously I don’t know you but feel as if I’d just like to give you a hug. You’re smart and beautiful. And I definitely enjoy most of your posts on the blog. (your dad was the gateway drug). As a woman, most of us are weight-obsessed. It’s programming that doesn’t go away. And there are definitely health reasons to not be too overweight. But one day, one step at a time could help. Be good to yourself and do what you can when you can. It takes a long time but if you can find something that works for you, it’ll happen. In the meantime, enjoy the cruise! Lots of us will be there in spirit.
The story of my life, Athena. I’m facing a conference full of people who probably don’t care how I look but you never know. And I didn’t lose a single pound either.
What worked for me when I lost over 100 pounds was building exercise into my daily life (using my bike to commute for instance) combined with calorie counting. Unfortunately life happened (retired, moved twice, mom’s death, covid) and i have not been able to maintain that weight. I lost both my good calorie counting habits and my exercise built into my life habit. It’s so much easier to not do that stuff even when you know you should. The struggle is real and it is ongoing. Take joy in as much as you can, give yourself some slack, and have a fantastic time on the cruise.
I don’t have a huge amount of advice, other than empathy for the huge amount of head and heart space body image/ weight loss/diet culture takes up in many people, especially women. I appreciate the ways you are doing your best to deconstruct parts of that programming, while also acknowledging an interest in changing habits. I have no idea if this will be useful for you, but I just listened to an episode of Kendra Adachi’s Lazy Genius podcast called “How to Kindly Navigate a Changing Body” and found it so full of care and love and acknowledgement of how tricky this issue is and also how important it is to continue to care for one’s body even when one also wants to be a different size. I highly recommend it. But mostly sending you lots of love as you work through these difficult issues.
Athena:
Vulnerable and honest post. Thank you.
I am a formally obese guy, who is now a fitness fanatic. I lost 90 pounds, and run marathons, ultras, lift weights, and feel good about myself, and feel that I am healthy and doing my future self a favor by maintaining the machine.
I had many false starts on my journey, but here’s what works for me.
Don’t shame yourself. Don’t make excuses. Don’t entertain reasons or even think about why you are not where you want to be physically. It’s immaterial and unhelpful. You are where you are and the only thing that’s important are the decisions you make going forward. Accept what is.
If you want to make changes, set a date when it’s practical. You want to have a solid month without vacations or parties or events that are going to tempt you into breaking your resolutions. You want that time to build your habits. Once it’s a habit, it’s less of a discipline cost to maintain.
Don’t become. Be. What really worked for me is I created a fantasy character in my head. His name was Ragnar and he was basically a cross between Conan the Barbarian and Tarzan. In my fantasy, I was Ragnar, and I had been magically transplanted into my (very non-Ragnar) body by unknown magic. Of course, since I was Ragnar mentally, this meant that I would still act and think like Ragnar. I would do the things that Ragnar does and my body would inevitably become more Ragnarish as a result.
“Cookies? Ragnar does not eat cookies! What is this biscuit of weaknesses? bah!”
Ragnar can’t get to the gym? Not a problem Ragnar works out at home. He Carrie’s rocks around the yard. Does squats, push-ups, takes ice baths to be show toughness.
The more I channeled my Ragnar persona, the better I did.
I really can’t stress the importance of this to me. I spent a lot of time thinking about Ragnar, creating a backstory. Deciding what he was like. What he would and wouldn’t do and eat. What his attitudes were. Ragnar was not very sympathetic to my whining. He saw things in black and white. He was a bit of an asshole in some ways. But I became Ragnar when I was working out or eating, or doing other things that Ragnar was responsible for. I was also pretty careful to put Ragnar away when he was not appropriate. Ragnar might teach his children to swim by hurtling them into icy streams unexpectedly, But that didn’t mean that I could or should. Ragnar was strictly confined to his responsibilities.
But he made it easier to be disciplined. I could look at a bag of potato chips and instantly I would feels Ragnar’s disdain.
Create your version of a Ragnar, make him/her practical and then use that persona to help you.
You need a really simple plan, and you almost want to start from scratch.
I allowed myself eggs, baked chicken, lean steak, baked fish, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, onions, garlic, romaine lettuce in unlimited quantities. I would sauté my vegetables in a teaspoon of olive oil. I’d season lightly with basic seasonings and hot sauce and I would make a lot and keep it in the refrigerator so there was always something there if I was hungry. I also allowed myself either an apple, a pear, an orange or other single piece of fruit once a day.
I had no bread or sugar and it was really hard for a little less than a week. After that, it was easy. I did not miss them.
Months into the process bad things would still happen. Somebody would bring donuts in and I would lose it and eat like 5 of them. When that happens it doesn’t change anything. That was hard to learn. I still need to go home and eat my chicken and broccoli. I still need to exercise. What I don’t need to do is feel shame or worry about it. I just need to get past knowing that I am going to occasionally have failures of discipline. Ragnar screws up too, but those are the exceptions. They are not who Ragnar is.
Sign up for a race 6-12 months in the future. Something scary and seemingly out of reach. A marathon or a half-marathon. Now you have a concrete task you need to
Perform. To get ready you need to go for a run today. Can’t run? You can walk. You can ride an exercise bike. You can do jumping jacks. Try to do something everyday that is moving you towards being able to do that race. If the date comes and you are not ready, don’t do it. Sign up another one down the road and keep training, and improving until you are ready. Than do it. Or not. Doesn’t matter, the race isn’t the point. The point is to get yourself to where you could.
Fine tune and change all this as experience and circumstance dictates.
Anyway, that’s what worked for me. Maybe there is something there worthwhile for you.
Accept where you are. Try not to punish yourself. If you love yourself for who your are, that is the first stepping stone.
Gotta go, I’ve got an urgent call from Kettle.
Losing 20 pounds is a nice, healthy goal. Time limitations–any time limitations–are not, in my opinion. It’s way too easy to fall into bad habits, to obsess . . . in short, to be mentally unhealthy if you’ve got any kind of a time requirement. Be comfortable, enjoy yourself, and put the weight on the back burner. You are a lovely young woman and you have a life time to decide what weight is comfortable and healthy for you. I applaud your decision in the final paragraph: life is too short to put off enjoying. Period. Bon voyage!
Athena,
Many of the comments above about how you bring your emotions and such to the gym are very, very relevant. Gym buddies help in the sense they drag you there when you are feeling down or lethargic.
But the better suggestion I have is consider something in terms of a physical activity that does motivate you. Running never worked for me – trust me I tried. Riding my bike on warm sunny days did, but I live in Vancouver Canada where it rains a lot. I found martial arts, and it became a passion. I loved working out, and even on the days I dragged myself to class what I found was it really picked me up.
So you have to find something that appeals and keeps drawing you back. Try some, experiment. You may find a women’s recreational volleyball league where people play to have fun, and at the end someone asks does anyone know what the score was, and no one knows, but you laughed, sweated, cursed [when you botched something you could do] and had a great time anyways.
It’s not so much the weight as the health benefits of being active.
There are so many choices, go have some fun.
Cheers
You might want to read Penn Jillette’s book Presto!, describing how he lost over 100 pounds. His motivations weren’t his looks, but his health.