Scalzi’s First Pączki
Posted on February 22, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
Weirdly, and despite my well-known love of deep-fried dough, I somehow made it through 53 years of life without ever once eating a pączki. I can give any number of explanations for this, none of them good; heck, I lived in Chicago for years, the heartland, if you will, of Polish-American culture, and yet still managed to miss out.
Well, no longer: Last night I stopped at the local Meijer to replenish my Coke Zero stock, and there was a small stack of pączki packages — on sale! — waiting for someone to take them home before the clock struck midnight and North American Pączki Day (i.e., the last day before Lent begins) faded into memory. I was that someone (I did also buy my Coke Zero. One must always stay on mission). I brought them home and shared one with Athena, because it was late and I did not want to eat a whole one right before bed.
Not surprisingly, I thought it was pretty darn good — close to but not quite like a jelly donut, with denser dough and not as sweet. A++, would eat again, and did, since I had another one this morning. I am relieved that this 53-year era of pączki deprival is behind me now. I have all the rest of my life to catch up.
For those of you who celebrate Lent, I hope this year’s season is a reflective and fruitful time for you.
— JS
I don’t know, John. It seems pretty darn insensitive of you to discuss how the Pączki are only eaten the day before Lent, you bought one at the last possible minute, ate and enjoyed it, and then, the next day, i.e., on LENT, you ate ANOTHER one. In your face! Like eating bacon on Yom Kippur. Or Lunch during Ramadan!
ACKSHUALLY…
As a man of both Polish and Mexican heritage (I’m a Polexican!), I’m going to be that guy: technically you had a pączek.
Pączki is the plural form, pączek is the singular.
SEMANTICS!
Glad you enjoyed them regardless!
I HAD MORE THAN ONE OKAY
@Scalzi – FAIR! LOL
Still, glad you enjoyed it/them!
But what is your stance on Pan Dulce, technically, Conchas?
All of a sudden, I’ve been noticing them in several places down here in South Florida. The Fresh Market (nice store) has a package of 4 for $5.99, and I’ve seen them elsewhere too. You are tempting me, sir.
As a Buffalo native, I am required by law to mention that Buffalo, NY, sister city of Warsaw and where Lech Wałęsa is revered, is ground zero for Polish-American post-Lenten celebrations. Buffalo is home to Dyngus Day, a week-long Coachella-like festival but with Pączki, beer, pierogi, and polka. Lots of polka.
We love the Pączki we get from Meijer every year in February! Also congrats on the choice, the apple filled are the best, narrowly beating out (in our opinion) the blackberry and raspberry filled. Avoid the Bavarian Cream filled as these tend to lead to sugar headaches.
It’s not my faith tradition, but perhaps “observe” is a better verb that “celebrate” for the Lenten season.
Oooohhh, John – those pre-packaged big-box offerings are no where near the joy of a real paczki made by hand – preferably by a Polish grandma ;-)
My only paczki experience was from a big grocery store in CT USA. They really did just seem like jelly donuts to me, and I’m not a particular fan of jelly donuts.