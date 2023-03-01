The Alex Award Arrives

Posted on March 1, 2023

When I won an Alex Award in 2015 for Lock In, what that consisted of was an email from my publicist saying, “Hey, you won this award,” and a some congratulations from around the Internet. This year, when I won it for The Kaiju Preservation Society, I got a surprise phone call set up through my publisher so jury members could tell me I’d won, and a medallion, which arrived just today. It’s a big ol’ pretty thing, and nicely heavy. I like this upgrade! Perhaps physical representations of awards shouldn’t matter, but I have to say I enjoy them, and this medallion will now live happily on my brag shelf. Thanks, ALA!

— JS

12 Comments

  5. Congrats!

    “and this medallion will now live happily on my brag shelf.”

    This would have been the perfect opportunity to show us your brag shelf. Otherwise, it sort of defeats the purpose of said shelf.

  9. Congratulations! It’s a great award to get, and yes, the new medallions are really nifty :)

  12. Congrats Mr. S! Awards are only real when they need actual dusting from time to time.

