Back in the World
Posted on March 12, 2023
Have returned from the 2023 edition of the JoCo Cruise, which was in many ways one of my favorites of the several I’ve been on. A longer report later, until then enjoy this photo from Coco Cay in the Bahamas (the young lady you see in the photo is my niece, who came with us on the cruise and attests to having had a wonderful time).
And yes, I know you’ve all been having an exciting time whilst I have been away, what with bank failures and other wacky events. Don’t feel you need to catch me up in the comments. Tell me about your cats and other happy personal news instead. That would be nice, honestly.
— JS
Not to be pedantic, but weren’t we in Half Moon Cay? Because I’m about to be very confused if this cruise took somewhere I didn’t think I went. Bad enough that I spent over twelve hours in the Fort Lauderdale airport today. :)
Nothing too exciting here, just home and school and child care and cooking and jogging in the mornings. But I just learned I was accepted into the Banff Centre writer’s residency— two week Comics and Visual Narratives edition this spring! I’m so excited to hang out with other artists and work on my graphic novel in the Rocky Mountains!
Monroe, the superkitten, decided that beating up the bath mat and riding on the seat of my walker isn’t enough for him. His new prey that he carries around so proudly is a neck brace. He’s barely big enough to carry it.
This is the same cat who slurps ramen noodles.
Achilles thinks it’s too cold, so he’s spending less time on the catio and more in the hammock on the cat tree. He disappears in the dark due to his patent leather black coat. Yes, he is a shiny black panther (Wakanda forever!).
You wanted to hear about our cats.
My dog Timmi has gotten better! Yay! He had a really rough time with tooth extractions and being tortured by me, upside down, (him, not me, upside down) to take his medicines and have water squirted into his mouth. But now he is smiling, eating, and drinking. Love!
I put a photo of my tuxedo cat in the URL link…. she’s curled up with a red-and-white fish a colleague knitted for her. It’s been cold, so my cat has been spending most of her time napping on her pet warming pads.
Ruth Carter won her second Oscar for her costume design work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It crowns her the first Black woman to win two Oscars.
(She originally hails from Springfield Mass. so big ‘local’ news hereabout.)
My samoyedhusky is currently curled up sleeping on a green couch on a sofa in our balcony, overlooking the narrow stretch of sea between mainland and a largish island. There are some ice fishermen on the ice, patiently waiting for a fish to bite. Sun is shining, sky is blue, a few centigrades below freezing. We just returned from a vacation trip to eastern part of the country, visiting old relatives and spending some time in a log house my parents built for our family’s summer cottage. Skiing and snowshoeing and the dog pulling us, sometimes to the direction we wanted to ski, sometimes suddenly to the side. Snow and forests and lakes and peace and quiet and saunas and staring at the fireplace and reading – and watching South Korean drama :D Now back to work.
Glad you had such a good time!
Peanut McDammitcat and Smudgely McDammitcat, littermates known collectively as the Cuddlebeasts, have had a great week as well, featuring many episodes of thundering through the house, galloping over cat-trees, under chairs and around humans along the way. These perambulations were interspersed with naps on my work laptop (while it was in use) and sleeping on top of me all night long, which makes rolling over close to impossible. They are currently staring intently at me, clearly wondering why I keep tapping at that thing on my desk instead of getting them breakfast.
I wish you the joy of critter cuddles and the comfort of your own bed – we are glad you are safely back!