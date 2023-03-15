My New Current Favorite Picture of Krissy

Posted on March 15, 2023

Taken last week during the JoCo Cruise. Don’t know if you know, but I think she’s pretty great.

— JS

  7. “I think she’s pretty great.”
    John,
    How could you keep such an important thing secret from us?
    You sound very happy together – Wishing you many more years of that, and cruises too!

