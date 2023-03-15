My New Current Favorite Picture of Krissy
Posted on March 15, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Taken last week during the JoCo Cruise. Don’t know if you know, but I think she’s pretty great.
— JS
I’m well aware that you know this already, but…
Dude, you married up.
Great picture of her!
I love the t-shirt too.
Dude, you married a fey. And she’s fantastic!
“I think she’s pretty great.”
I HAVE heard that as a rumor. :)
Great one, John. I’m impressed with your photography skills.
“I think she’s pretty great.”
John,
How could you keep such an important thing secret from us?
You sound very happy together – Wishing you many more years of that, and cruises too!