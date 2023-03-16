The UK Cover of Starter Villain

Which is, as you all know, my upcoming novel, to be released this September (September 21 in the UK, to be exact). The UK cover is of a kind with the UK cover of The Kaiju Preservation Society, which I think is pretty nifty, as both books are set in contemporary time, even with their significant science fictional elements. They have things in common. And yes, the book namechecks a number of cinematic villains, you can probably guess one of them by the cover. A Scalzi book referencing pop culture should not be a surprise at this point.

Where’s the US/Canada cover for the book, you may ask? It’s coming. I think you’ll like it when you see it. In the meantime, you have this. It’s pretty nifty, if I do say so myself.

— JS