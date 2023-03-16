The UK Cover of Starter Villain
Which is, as you all know, my upcoming novel, to be released this September (September 21 in the UK, to be exact). The UK cover is of a kind with the UK cover of The Kaiju Preservation Society, which I think is pretty nifty, as both books are set in contemporary time, even with their significant science fictional elements. They have things in common. And yes, the book namechecks a number of cinematic villains, you can probably guess one of them by the cover. A Scalzi book referencing pop culture should not be a surprise at this point.
Where’s the US/Canada cover for the book, you may ask? It’s coming. I think you’ll like it when you see it. In the meantime, you have this. It’s pretty nifty, if I do say so myself.
“Do you expect me to talk?” “No, Mister Notbond, I expect you to be quiet and read!”
Congratulations, it’s a great cover. I’m looking forward to the book’s release.
Thanks for the heads-up! I just preordered mine!
I understand why a translated book might have a different cover, but why do books have different covers in different countries when the language is clearly the same, discounting for the time being the oddities of UK English as an excuse to claim American English is a different language?
Licensing rights, Lots of books have a different publisher over here and have different covers.
Also book covers sell very differently to what sells in America
The book was great. Nice to see some of the shoutouts in the book.
That’s one oversized game controller of a chair. I hope its owner doesn’t call it “The Throne of Games”.
Looks like I’ll have some re-watching of old Bond movies coming up!
Cover looks great!
soooo… is the villain the smirking human (holding the cat)? or the cat (groomed by a loyal henchman)?
So … there’ll be a cat in it? I mean, I was gonna buy it anyway, but CAT?