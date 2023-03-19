Krissy and I Have a Band: Introducing OEMAA and “Parking Space”

Posted on March 19, 2023    Posted by      32 Comments

OEMAA: "Parking Space"
John Scalzi

During the pandemic, lots of people took on projects to keep themselves busy; mine was building out a music room with an eye toward eventually writing and recording music. Along the way Krissy expressed an interest in bass guitar, so I got her one and told her that she and I would form a band one day. She mentioned that we might be limited by the fact that neither of us could play our instruments very well, to which I responded, well, that’s why punk music exists. We agreed that we would form a punk band, whose musical theme would be venting furiously about the minor annoyances that beset ones such as ourselves, which is to say, comfortable middle-aged folks.

Fast forward to 2023, and right now, and I’m happy to announce that Krissy and I do, in fact, have a punk band in which we bemoan the inconveniences of the hugely privileged. We call ourselves OEMAA (pronounced “wee-ma”), which is an acronym for Outrageously Entitled Middle-Aged Assholes, and our first song, “Parking Space,” is the sonic blast of aggrievement emanating from the soul of a man in an SUV who sees the parking space he’s been hovering over get snapped up by another equally entitled jerk in a Lexus. Hell hath no fury like a dude in an SUV, missing out on a parking opportunity. It’s two minutes flat of pure screaming rage, about something that wouldn’t be a problem if the dude would just walk an extra 20 yards to the store, from a slightly less convenient parking spot. There are a whole lot of F-bombs dropped. I’ll put the lyrics in the first comment.

(Also, to be clear for those who need it, OEMAA is about satirizing such entitlement, not sympathizing with it. That said, whomst among us has not been irritated by someone getting a parking space we’ve been eyeing, etc. Being annoyed with that is fine. Using it as an excuse to go full rage monster is not.)

Krissy is playing her bass here; I’m doing pretty much everything else, including vocals (we have plans for Krissy to do the vocals on a possible future track or two). It’s an extremely simple song (literally one note, played as an octave) and it’s two minutes long because I don’t see how it could, or should, be any longer. I will note that we were originally planning to call ourselves “Minor Annoyance,” but it turns out there’s already a band called that, because of course there is. OEMAA it is. “Parking Space” is debuting here but has already been submitted to the various streaming services, so it should be available there in the next couple of days.

Will we do more? That’s the (admittedly vague at this point) plan; lord knows there are more things outrageously entitled middle-aged assholes get furious about. It is, shall we say, a fecund field. And I’m certainly down with playing more rock and roll with Krissy, because she is awesome, and I dig that we now have a band together. How can you not like that?

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

32 Comments on “Krissy and I Have a Band: Introducing OEMAA and “Parking Space””

  1. And here are those lyrics:

    Parking Space

    WHAT THE FUCK

    What the fuck are you doing
    That’s my parking space
    I’ve been here for ten minutes
    Waiting for this Sentra to move

    If you think you can just zoom in
    And take my parking space
    Well let me just tell you asshole
    I don’t fucking approve

    There is an order to this shit
    For claiming a parking space
    There is precedence
    There are rules

    And if you want to ignore them
    And take my parking space
    Then I just I’ll just have to
    Take you to fucking school

    I’m gonna key your fucking Lexus
    I’m gonna punch you in your solar plexus
    I’m gonna key your fucking Lexus
    I’m gonna punch you in the solar plexus

    Do you know what I had to do
    To be here for this parking space?
    I had to circle the lot waiting
    For this fool to leave

    He sat in his fucking car
    In that parking space
    On his fucking phone
    Shooting the goddamn breeze

    I sacrificed an afternoon
    For that damn parking space
    And you’re just gonna shoot in there?
    Allow me to fucking disagree

    I don’t care about your rationale
    For taking my parking space
    Now this is between
    You and me

    I’m gonna key your fucking Lexus
    Gonna punch you from here to Texas
    I’m gonna key your fucking Lexus
    You’re gonna clean up your fucking messes

    Come on
    Get out of your car
    Go on
    Get your fucking kale smoothie
    Come on
    Get your organic fucking pasta
    Go on
    Get your coconut milk ice cream

    This Whole Foods
    Will be your ending
    This Trader Joe’s
    Will be your doom

    This Dorothy Lane
    Is your Armageddon
    This parking space
    Is your tomb!

    (Also, before anyone says it, I’ll note I am not the first person to musically essay the anger of the entitled in the parking lot of a high end market. It is ripe subject matter, yes.)

  3. NOICE. Love that guitar tone, abrasive yet crunchy.

    My only suggestion as a huge music nerd – if you added an outro with a gang vocal shouting something like “Fuck Your Lexus!” etc. with a double-timed drum part, this will be an anthem for 2023.

  8. I did not know what I expected but I did not expect a fucking JAM like this!

  9. This is fabulous, but small complaint: The way it’s mixed makes it REALLY hard to actually hear the lyrics. (or if that’s deliberate, than there you go).

  10. Fucking love it! Reminds me of Weird Al’s “First World Problems”, or some of the stuff John Trubee used to do. Hilarious! OEMAA needs to do more!

  11. What note does Krissy play? I’m an aspiring bass player and I’d love to be able play this.

  12. For myself, there is nothing sexier than a woman with a guitar. Unless it’s a red headed woman with a guitar (yes, I will stan Reba McEntire until I breathe no more).

  15. Usually lurk – but love the jam! For once I get to turn my kid onto something first.
    For your own amusement you might check out the Helsinki or Budapest Complaints Choirs. (they cut down all the trees, so why is there still no toilet paper in the public loo?)

  19. Your first performance on the road should be here in Omaha, because OEMAA in Omaha. The city has a brand new concert venue opening this spring.

  20. I’m in your demographic for sure. I will be screaming these lyrics (with the windows closed) next time I go to Trader Joes or Costco.

    Kind of reminds me of Club Med Sucks

  22. Several of my students would LOVE this.

    Alas. as they are 14 and I like receiving my paycheck, I cannot share with them :(

  26. OMG, I love this! (I listened to this both on my phone and laptop, and could hear the lyrics just fine).

  27. OK, so I’ve never listened to the other music you’ve made, but the combo of “Krissy on bass” and “punk” intrigued me.

    I … I don’t hate it!

    I’m a crochety old 70’s punk, though, so I’m going to need to hear more to graduate to “like/love”. So, get on it.

    (plz)

  28. This song needs a music video. It doesn’t even have to be about parking spaces—it would be great music for a kaiju battle.

  31. OK. Here’s a conundrum.

    The only Whole foods in Columbia SC has a pair of spaces with a sign; “Electric Vehicle Charging station”

    It doesn’t read “Electric vehicles only” and the charging station was removed during our 2015 1000 year flood.

    My observation was that no one ever parks there despite the fact that there is no charging station.

    Now electric vehicles are much more expensive and more available for the “Well-to-do” My feelings on the subject is that as long as there’s no reason for the sign I can feel morally justified to park my gas-only car there (where everyone else for some weird reason does not.)

    I really don’t think an institution like Whole Foods would hang a sign that says “Electric Vehicles that folks that can afford Electric vehicles parking only” would be a good look……..

  32. OMG!

    I got into punk before Debbie Harry became a blond. This is… the essence of punk. Instruments barely played but loud and fast. Rage. Social Commentary. Sarcasm.

    Love it!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
March 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: