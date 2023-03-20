Equinox Sunset, 3/20/23
Posted on March 20, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
Welcome to Spring, and longer days. Unless you’re in the Southern Hemisphere. In which case, sorry, shorter days for you. Don’t worry, we’ll switch places in about six months.
— JS
And yes, I know days actually start getting longer/shorter at solstices, YOU NERD.
After a fortnight of on and off 35-40 degree Celsius temperatures (90-104 for those who can’t use the metric system) I’m longing for the cooler shorter days.
Lovely photo, John. Welcome to Spring!
G
No, they start getting longer/shorter at Equinoxes.
Solstices are the halfway points between equinoxes.
Days have been getting longer for 3mo now.
Whoops. I screwed the pooch on that. sigh
As an inhabitant of the Southern Hemisphere, I graciously allow you to borrow some of our sunshine for the next few months – please return it when you’re finished with it!