Equinox Sunset, 3/20/23

Welcome to Spring, and longer days. Unless you’re in the Southern Hemisphere. In which case, sorry, shorter days for you. Don’t worry, we’ll switch places in about six months.

— JS

  2. After a fortnight of on and off 35-40 degree Celsius temperatures (90-104 for those who can’t use the metric system) I’m longing for the cooler shorter days.

  4. No, they start getting longer/shorter at Equinoxes.

    Solstices are the halfway points between equinoxes.

    Days have been getting longer for 3mo now.

  6. As an inhabitant of the Southern Hemisphere, I graciously allow you to borrow some of our sunshine for the next few months – please return it when you’re finished with it!

