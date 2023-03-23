Smudge Watching Spice, Spice Watching Birds

Posted on March 23, 2023

You know Spring has sprung when the cats station themselves by the windows and chitter, apparently trying to convince the newly-active birds to come closer, for reasons. The birds, it must be said, are generally not convinced, and even if they were the cats still have a pane of glass between them and their feathered would-be friends. That’s best for everyone involved, I suspect.

— JS

