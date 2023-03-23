Smudge Watching Spice, Spice Watching Birds
Posted on March 23, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
You know Spring has sprung when the cats station themselves by the windows and chitter, apparently trying to convince the newly-active birds to come closer, for reasons. The birds, it must be said, are generally not convinced, and even if they were the cats still have a pane of glass between them and their feathered would-be friends. That’s best for everyone involved, I suspect.
— JS
We call that “Kittyvision.” 😁