Reader Participation Thread: Music That Made You Stop

I’m thinking a lot about music these days, in no small part because of my own fiddling with the form, so I’m curious: Can you think of a song that so affected you that the first time you heard it, you stopped everything else you were doing to listen to it all the way through?
Here’s mine:
It’s the live version of “Bad” from the Wide Awake in America EP by U2, and I vividly remember where I was and what I was doing when I heard it: I was in my dorm room in high school, and this version came on the radio, from tiny station with the call letter KOLA, which I liked because it was so cheap it didn’t have DJs, just bumpers with the song title and artist, which meant I didn’t have to listen to inane morning DJ chatter, I could just listen to the music. The song came on as I was getting dressed for chapel service, and I ended up being late because I had to listen to the whole thing, and this live version is eight minutes long. Worth the demerit, in my opinion.
I had been aware of U2 before this song, of course, but I can say this is the song that made me a fan, and the one that sent me diving into their (then much smaller) discography. If it’s not still my favorite performance of theirs, it’s in the top five. There are other songs that have captured me on first listen since then, but this one a genuine moment in time for me.
And you? What song just plain stopped you in your tracks? Talk about it in the comments.
For me it was Fugazi’s “Waiting Room”.
They had me at “I am a patient boy…”
There are a few I can think of but I’ll go with Laurie Anderson’s “O Superman”.
So different. So weird. So awesome.
“Photograph” Def Leppard.
Yes, this is going WAYY back. But I remember that opening riff got my attention more than any song had before and I’ve been hooked on guitar from that moment.
Hmmm . . . I’m thinking the Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
The first time I heard it, I was a teenager in my room with the stereo on. When Mick got to the chorus, my eyes went wide. I was blown away, and instantly fell in love with it.
Not long after that, I saw the movie The Big Chill for the first time. And when JoBeth Williams started playing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the church organ, I was floored (and delighted) again.
Most recently it was “Jack the Lion” by Harvey Danger.
Yes, the Harvey Danger that is famous for the One Hit Wonder that is “Flagpole Sitta.”
Really that entire album, Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?, is underrated and overlooked.
For me it was the most recent one that I remember best, and that was Weyes Blood “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”. It just halted me in my tracks, and held me in it’s grip.
It is very strange how different us humans are from one another, and something to be celebrated. I always imagined JS as someone who with all the fun he gets up to on the JoCo cruise, would be a lover of DJs. For me, there is much to love about the enthusiasm they bring to the table. WFMU.org is by far my go-to, as every DJ does exactly as they like, and they call it Free Form radio. Are there DJs I don’t enjoy, yes, but the ones I love bring new music to my ears every week, including the one that stopped me in my tracks.
Cheers JS, great question that’s drawn me out of lurk mode.
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner. I realize it is a somewhat silly song, but still. When Patty Hurst heard the burst of Roland’s Thompson Gun … and bought it.
There have been a few, throughout the years.
“On The Loose,” by Saga. Got a lot of rotation on MTV back in the day. I remember really liking the verse progression–first verse was “You,” doing whatever, second verse was “Me,” doing whatever, third verse was “We.”
“Carnival of Rust,” by Poets of the Fall. I’d heard the song on the radio quite a bit, but the first time I saw the video I was gobsmacked. Relatively few bands (imo) do that kind of genuinely theatrical video. I also like their song “Daze,” for the same reasons.
You would want me to choose one.
U2 was a big influence on me but there were so many. It would probably have to be Lips Like Sugar from Echo and the Bunnymen or Bela Lugosi’s Dead by Bau Haus. The latter was a creepy crawly sensation that I was obsessed with and drove myself crazy by driving in the back country on Connecticut in the dark.
The Clash, London Calling. The opening riff, Joe Strummer’s lyrics and his vocals, absolutely floored me. I wore the album out in my college dorm room, started going to punk shows, and investigating the whole genre. I got into early punk rock both from the US (Ramones, Dead Boys, The Heartbreakers, etc.) and the UK/Ireland (Stiff Little Fingers, Chelsea, The Jam, 999, etc.). The icing on the cake was seeing them perform the song live. It really blew me away, as well as wrecked my clothes. Somehow I lost a shoe, and my t-shirt was shredded. Good times, indeed!
I’ve never been a big party-goer but I was at a party with a girlfriend and “How Soon Is Now?” by The Smiths came on. I guess it was 1984/85. It stopped me in my tracks.
This has happened to me several times. Just recently, Apple Music decided to serve up “Twist in my Sobriety” (Tanita Tikaram) in its generated mix, and it stopped me cold. Though this song was released in 1988—the year I graduated high school—I’d not heard it before. The voice and music combine to create a song that’s gripping and haunting.
Here it is on YouTube:
I’m a dinosaur, as my music preferences reveal. I can’t tell you what my first ever ‘whoa, stop everything’ song was other than it would have been Motown. BUT I can tell you that even now when I hear a Led Zeppelin song being played I have to stop and listen to it all the way. Fortunately no store ever plays live performances of Dazed and Confused or The Song Remains the Same, because a Jimmy Page 20+ minute solo is just too long to be blocking the aisle that’s right under the speaker.
Shawn Lane and Johnas Hellborg’s entire live set at New Dawn on their Paris DVD.
First time I had ever heard Shawn Lane play. I had to stop and rewind a couple of times because I simply couldn’t believe what I just witnessed. It is an absolutely mind blowing set from a mind blowing musician.
David Bowie’s cover of “God Only Knows”, from his “Tonight” album. Openly wept when I first heard it, still brings tears to my eyes.
Gotye, Somebody That I Used to Know. I was doing research in an office in another town. As I pulled into the parking spot this song started and I waited through the whole song, then the next one to find out who it was!
Thanks for spurring this memory! I am listening to it now and again just want to take it in!
Probably close to the same time as your U2 moment, I remember the first video I ever saw on MTV, when it first started (I was 12, so 1982/83) was U2’s “New Year’s Day” and that was it for me. Another song that got under my skin was The Smiths’ “How Soon is Now”. That weird drone of it just does something to my head.
Aaaaand, that concludes another episode of “Crap, am I old now!”
Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” The first time I heard it on the radio, within a verse I could tell this was something very very different. I turned it way up and got goosebumps the whole way through.
Also years ago pretty much anything by the Eurythmics would stop me and make me listen. I passionately loved the “Sweet Dreams” album and the others from that period. Still do.
Sept 26, 2008. A friend and I had gone to see a mutual at a local listening room. It was a song swap, four singer-songwriters in a row on the stage, doing their songs round robin-style. One of them was suuuuper young. When it came to be the young man’s turn, my friend nudged me and said, “Pay attention to this kid; he’s the real thing.”
I was tired, slumped down in my chair; I’d been on the road that day, and had almost skipped out on the show.
And then the kid started this song. I sat up straight after the first line: “Cherish these times, they’re already leaving, they’re already bound for a brighter unknown.”
Changed my life in a lot of ways, did that moment.
The first (of many) that comes to mind is “Shout” by Tears for Fears. Saw the video on MTV (which I only had access to maybe once a year) in the summer of 1985, and it completely blew my mind. Coming from a tiny farm town in southern Michigan, I had never before heard music like that. I felt like Messrs Orzibal and Smith had peeled back a corner of reality and exposed something vast and strange underneath the apparent world.
Dire Straits- Telegraph Road
I can think of a few, but a real standout was Erasure’s “Blue Savannah.” I was in a clothing store and it was playing on the speakers. I had never heard a tenor with that kind of purity. I stood there and listened, then went to ask the clerk if this was the radio or a tape (so you know how long ago this was …). They told me it was a tape, and I went out and bought it.
Also, concur with the other poster about Bowie’s “God Only Knows.” It’s breathtaking.
Peter Gabriel’s Biko but always have been a U2 fan.
One of mine was this song, “Bad (Live).” I already knew the song from The Unforgettable Fire and liked it but this version stopped me cold. Still an emotional experience to hear it. Plenty of other first-listen moments but none more powerful.
‘So In Love,’ sung by k.d. lang in the Red Hot + Blue collection.
Murder Most Foul by Bob Dylan. Every time I think he’s done with me he comes up with something like that that blows me away.
Recently it was “Love is Forever” by Mary Leigh Roohan and Kari Wahlgren.
‘Everybody Knows’ by Leonard Cohen pretty much stopped me dead in my tracks. I was going through an ugly breakup and one year away from detox…
Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana. I was the music director at my college’s radio station, and the second I heard it I knew it was going to be huge. I ran out of my office and made everyone else I could find there listen to it, and everyone had the same reaction. We were blown away by it. We put it into rotation immediately.
My song is Tool’s Stinkfist. I was in college and mostly a They Might Be Giants fan, and MTV’s 120 Minutes was on while I was working on an assignment when the very strange percussion started. My curiosity was piqued. The chunky rhythm started and I would have normally run away from anything so heavy. I just couldn’t. Maynard James Keenan started singing through what sounds like a walkie-talkie and I was hooked.
I am still huge Tool fan, but this moment drove me to explore outside of my comfort zone to investigate what is interesting in all genres.
The Ode to Joy chorale from the Beatle’s second film “HELP!”.
The movie was on TV, I wasn’t paying much attention, and then…..
I not only stopped what I was doing, I think I stopped breathing for a bit.
Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody when it was first played on the UK’s Top of the Pops in 1975. Both the music and the video absolutely blew my mind. I was seventeen.