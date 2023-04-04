Reminder: I’m in New York This Friday for the Cabinet of Wonders
Posted on April 4, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
I’m going to be performing at Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders alongside Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Dave Hill, Bill Janovitz (Buffalo Tom), Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), Queen Esther, Kim Richey and of course Wesley Stace himself. Most of them will be performing music; I will be doing a reading of something funny. We’ll be at the City Winery in NYC; doors open at 6pm and the fun begins at 8. I am told that tickets are still available, so if you want to spend the evening with us — and why would you not? — here’s where to get tickets. Hope to see you there!
I would add that after leaving The Bangles, Vicki Peterson was in one of my favorite bands, The Continental Drifters, and in a duo with fellow Drifter Susan Cowsill called The Psycho Sisters. In addition to Peterson and Cowsill, The Continental Drifters also featured Mark Walton (The Dream Syndicate) and Peter Holsapple (The Dbs and an REM side musician), among others.