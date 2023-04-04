Wanted: Researcher. Details Below.

I’m looking for a freelance researcher to help me generate some data for my upcoming novel. The data I require will be (to put it mildly) somewhat esoteric but absolutely needs to be rooted in physics and other scientific knowledge that we already know today. The researcher will need some experience in, be able to contact those who might have knowledge regarding, or be able to get quickly up to speed to produce credible speculations about:

Planetary astronomy

Selenology (generally, not necessarily relating to the Earth’s moon)

Orbital physics

Geology (generally, not necessarily relating to the Earth)

Chemistry (particularly organic chemistry)

Math involving planet-sized objects

Other general science knowledge with particular emphasis on physics and astronomy

The gig will require some intensive research at the outset (I suspect about ten hours worth of work) and I would like the researcher to remain on call for the remainder of the writing process (I usually take 3 to 4 months to write a novel) to field questions as they might come up.

A masters or PhD in astronomy, astrophysics or physics, and work, academic and/or professional, is strongly preferred but I would be willing to consider an experienced science journalist with a working knowledge of these general fields. The ability to collaborate and quickly produce results is a must; I have to get writing on this soon. References and CV useful. Facility with the English language required; it’s the only language I am fluent in. We will be in contact primarily through email.

The job will need to be confidential (until the book is completed and/or announced by the publisher, whichever is later). I don’t need you to sign an NDA, just, you know, don’t be a jerk. Aside from the pay (listed below), you will receive acknowledgement and thanks in the back matter of the book. Work is to begin immediately after hire.

Pay is $75/hr, with 10 hours minimum (20 hours max). This is a freelance, not staff, position.

To apply, please send an email with “RESEARCH POSITION” and your name in the email header to john@scalzi.com by 5pm Eastern on April 11. Please include your relevant experience (see: references and CV request above). I will make a selection by the end of April so if you have not heard from me by then, assume you have not been hired.

Thank you!

— JS