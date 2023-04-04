Wanted: Researcher. Details Below.
Posted on April 4, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 14 Comments
I’m looking for a freelance researcher to help me generate some data for my upcoming novel. The data I require will be (to put it mildly) somewhat esoteric but absolutely needs to be rooted in physics and other scientific knowledge that we already know today. The researcher will need some experience in, be able to contact those who might have knowledge regarding, or be able to get quickly up to speed to produce credible speculations about:
- Planetary astronomy
- Selenology (generally, not necessarily relating to the Earth’s moon)
- Orbital physics
- Geology (generally, not necessarily relating to the Earth)
- Chemistry (particularly organic chemistry)
- Math involving planet-sized objects
- Other general science knowledge with particular emphasis on physics and astronomy
The gig will require some intensive research at the outset (I suspect about ten hours worth of work) and I would like the researcher to remain on call for the remainder of the writing process (I usually take 3 to 4 months to write a novel) to field questions as they might come up.
A masters or PhD in astronomy, astrophysics or physics, and work, academic and/or professional, is strongly preferred but I would be willing to consider an experienced science journalist with a working knowledge of these general fields. The ability to collaborate and quickly produce results is a must; I have to get writing on this soon. References and CV useful. Facility with the English language required; it’s the only language I am fluent in. We will be in contact primarily through email.
The job will need to be confidential (until the book is completed and/or announced by the publisher, whichever is later). I don’t need you to sign an NDA, just, you know, don’t be a jerk. Aside from the pay (listed below), you will receive acknowledgement and thanks in the back matter of the book. Work is to begin immediately after hire.
Pay is $75/hr, with 10 hours minimum (20 hours max). This is a freelance, not staff, position.
To apply, please send an email with “RESEARCH POSITION” and your name in the email header to john@scalzi.com by 5pm Eastern on April 11. Please include your relevant experience (see: references and CV request above). I will make a selection by the end of April so if you have not heard from me by then, assume you have not been hired.
Thank you!
— JS
Reminder: applications to email, not here in this thread.
US citizens only? I have someone in mind but he’s a UK citizen living in Canada.
Dsayko:
Not restricted to US residents, but residing in the US will probably make it easier to get paid in a timely fashion.
You (and presumably your researcher) may wish to speak to Dean Regas (twitter handle @DeanRegas), an astronomer and astronomy educator at the Cincinnati Observatory. He’s a heck of a nice guy and eminently knowledgeable about pretty much everything you listed, and an easy day trip away from you. Bonus, visiting the observatory is a great thing to do itself, it’s where my wife an I were married.
I have none of the prereqs, but hear me out: I DID stay at a Holiday Inn Express one time.
Do you have a start date in mind?
Never mind, I found it. I have put my foot in my mouth.
I hear Neil DeGrasse Tyson is available but he might charge more.
1) Yay for hard(er) science fiction!
2) I suspect 10 hours will not suffice if you want “research”, but will for quick & accurate answers if you give specific details to the person you hire.
3) Will pass this on to a doctor in the field.
Oh, how I wish I met the qualifications! I am interested in all of these things and have some knowledge of them, but not sufficiently so sadly.
Dave, your answer gave me a chuckle!
Give Brian May a call ;-)
Sounds like an Andy Weir novel. A collab?
This sounds like a book I’m really going to enjoy reading!
This is not me, sadly.
If you ever need a PhD Historian of Science, please let me know. Others I’ll just be here enjoying my “alt-ac” career.