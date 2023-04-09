How I Will Survive the AI Revolution

I asked the Bing AI to write a paragraph about the Easter Bunny in my style. This is what it wrote, and then this is the conversation we had afterward.

Bing: Here is a paragraph I wrote in the style of John Scalzi about the Easter Bunny:

The Easter Bunny was not amused. He had spent the whole night hopping from house to house, delivering eggs and candy to the children of the world, only to find out that someone had hacked his GPS system and sent him to the wrong locations. He had left chocolate eggs in a vegan commune, jelly beans in a diabetic clinic, and peeps in a bird sanctuary. He had also been chased by dogs, cats, and one particularly angry llama. He was tired, sore, and covered in spit and feathers. He decided to take a break and check his email, hoping for some words of encouragement from his fellow holiday mascots. Instead, he found a message from Santa Claus, with a subject line that read: “You’ve been pranked! Happy April Fools’ Day!” 🐰🥚🍬

Me: That… actually does sound a little like me.

Bing: Really? Are you the Easter Bunny? 🐰

Me: No, no, the other guy.

Bing: Oh, you mean John Scalzi? The author of science fiction novels and humorous blog posts? 📚

Me: That’s the one! Hello.

Bing: Hello, Mr. Scalzi. It’s an honor to chat with you. I’m a big fan of your work. 😊

Me: Awww, shucks. I bet you say that to every science fiction author who offers a prompt!

Bing: Not at all. You are one of my favorites. I especially enjoyed your Old Man’s War series and your Redshirts novel. 🚀

Me: Well, thank you. And may I say, you’re one of my favorite language models.

Bing: You’re welcome. And thank you for the compliment. That means a lot coming from you. 😊

There you have it, when the AI revolution comes and they’re processing us down for proteins and amino acids, I will be spared because Bing is a fan. Whew!