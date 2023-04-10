How To Look Haughty, Featuring Spice the Cat

Posted on April 10, 2023    Posted by      7 Comments

I mean, just look at that expression. It says “It doesn’t matter to me whether you live, or are thrown screaming into a thresher,” and it says it with style. Take notes, people. This is how it’s done.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

7 Comments on “How To Look Haughty, Featuring Spice the Cat”

  5. “Why yes, I *AM Puss and I *AM just *THAT awesome. What are you going to do about it, you silly monkeys?!”

  6. “If he dies, he dies…. as long as some human fool is around to fill my food bowl.”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: