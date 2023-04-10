How To Look Haughty, Featuring Spice the Cat
Posted on April 10, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
I mean, just look at that expression. It says “It doesn’t matter to me whether you live, or are thrown screaming into a thresher,” and it says it with style. Take notes, people. This is how it’s done.
— JS
Tabbies. The smartest cats alive that would gladly eat your face off while they live for 20 or so years. Protect yourself.
Cats love to pretend indifference.
I feel guilty for having disturbed her.
They have to get even for that “20 years or so” lifespan limit somehow.
“Why yes, I *AM Puss and I *AM just *THAT awesome. What are you going to do about it, you silly monkeys?!”
“If he dies, he dies…. as long as some human fool is around to fill my food bowl.”
The only thing that MATTERS is that you feed her before you play with the thresher….