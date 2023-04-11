In Which I Praise Accountants
Got back our taxes from the accountant today. This year’s taxes are, to put it charitably, a tangle: not only my usual hodgepodge of royalty and option statements, but also matters attending to the church and its renovation, our rental property, interest and investments, and a bunch of other stuff that, were I trying to handle it all myself, I would have set myself on fire and run screaming into the night. But our accountant was all, like, “oh, all this? No problem at all” and just dealt with it. And got our taxes to us well in advance of their final filing date.
This is yet another reason why I am grateful for the people who do things for me I can’t or don’t want to do, and will do it happily, and cheerfully, and all I have to do to get them to do it is throw money at them. Yes, a privilege, certainly! But if you have the privilege, what a wonderful thing. My accountant is one of my very favorite people, professionally speaking. I assure you I do not take the financial skills she wields for granted. She’s friggin’ magic, I tell you. Julie Boring of Boring and Associates, if you’re reading this, just know: I appreciate you. Like, a lot.
If you have a tax profile that is in any way complicated, and you can afford it, I strongly encourage you to get an accountant as well. They’re tax deductible! And will make you life so much easier, at least in the month of April.
— JS
I work in Accounting but still use a Tax Accountant at EOFY returns because that’s what they specialise in & they know the rules & regulations
Absolutely. Best service. So thankful.
We filed our taxes a couple of days ago. And, as I have for the past couple of decades, I used TurboTax—cursing the whole time. Not because of the need to pay taxes but because the tax-industrial-complex forces me to pay $50 to a private corporation to get it done. Our tax situation is modestly complicated. Not enough to require services of an accountant, but more than a simple spreadsheet. Like paying for healthcare and higher education, other countries manage this public task without forcing citizens to rely on commercial agents to get it done. Some of us are lucky enough to regard this as just a nuisance. Others are not. This should be a cause that cuts across political lines!
(Here endeth my annual rant. Thanks for providing an excuse!)
It’s nice to see someone appreciating tax accountants. Those of us who make our living doing other people’s taxes sometimes feel underappreciated – sort of like dentists I guess. One thing I tell people is never ever have your return prepared by someone who does them by hand – taxes have become so complicated with phase-outs and limitations that when I do finally retire in a year or two I’ll buy Turbo Tax to do my own taxes.
Amen. I have passed the CPA exam. I do almost all of the bookkeeping for my business. But I gladly pay a specialist to do our taxes because I don’t want to be forced to keep up with all of those rules.
I appreciate all the experts in our society that keep it going. Yes, my tax person. But also all those folks that go out when a huge storm hits my city and I head home. They are out restoring power, handling flooding, etc… Doctors, teachers, police, and so on. I love all the people that make a functioning society.
Well, tax deductible if you have a business. For everyone else, you’d have to itemize deductions, which almost no one does anymore unless you are a fairly high net worth individual. Even if you didn’t hire a professional, just buying tax software was deductible under that same rule. But it’s pretty much dead now.
a semi-retired tax professional
I realized about 8 years ago that I truly did not understand taxes (partly because that year I had to file in multiple states). Got a recommendation for a CPA and never looked back. For us, it’s worth the cost (and the cost really isn’t as much as most people think).
Susan B — one thing I really appreciate about TurboTax is how it pulls from previous years taxes (assuming you’ve been using it for those previous years) and does its magic with those numbers. I’m at a loss as how to calculate and spread investment losses over multiple years, but the software just works its magic. And all I need to do for my investments is import the information from my advisor’s firm and everything somehow automatically goes into the right place in the IRS forms. I read how the average person spends a few days worth of hours doing their taxes and wonder how; all I ned to do is take a few annual documents, link to another, and in a bit over an hour my taxes are done. Yes, I do keep good records — I’ve been doing taxes for decades now and know what I need to keep, and I’m an organized person — but with the software it goes quickly.
I do resent their extra to my mind excessive charge for filing state taxes electronically, though. I print them out, put them in an envelope, and take them to the Post Office for the clerk to tell me how much postage they need, pay the fee, and place the envelope in the mail.