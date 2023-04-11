In Which I Praise Accountants

Got back our taxes from the accountant today. This year’s taxes are, to put it charitably, a tangle: not only my usual hodgepodge of royalty and option statements, but also matters attending to the church and its renovation, our rental property, interest and investments, and a bunch of other stuff that, were I trying to handle it all myself, I would have set myself on fire and run screaming into the night. But our accountant was all, like, “oh, all this? No problem at all” and just dealt with it. And got our taxes to us well in advance of their final filing date.

This is yet another reason why I am grateful for the people who do things for me I can’t or don’t want to do, and will do it happily, and cheerfully, and all I have to do to get them to do it is throw money at them. Yes, a privilege, certainly! But if you have the privilege, what a wonderful thing. My accountant is one of my very favorite people, professionally speaking. I assure you I do not take the financial skills she wields for granted. She’s friggin’ magic, I tell you. Julie Boring of Boring and Associates, if you’re reading this, just know: I appreciate you. Like, a lot.

If you have a tax profile that is in any way complicated, and you can afford it, I strongly encourage you to get an accountant as well. They’re tax deductible! And will make you life so much easier, at least in the month of April.

— JS