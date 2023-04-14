New Books and ARCs, 4/14/23

The air is warming, the buds are blossoming, and, look! A stack of new books and ARCs has arrived at the Scalzi Compound! What here is catching your eye? Share in the comments.

— JS

  2. Another Lois McMaster Bujold book!
    AND a Melissa Scott book!
    I envy you your stack, sir.

  3. The Phil Plait one looks cool. (The Scott & Griswold is a re-release that I think came out ~10 years ago?, but I didn’t read it yet so that’s a good incentive)

  4. That is a most excellent stack! I need to read some more Bujold, ought to read some Phil Plait, and I really enjoyed the Andy Weir book.

    The Pandemic Paradox looks interesting, as well. Plus all sorts of books that I would like to know more about.

  5. The book “Under Alien Skies” looks interesting. I’ll need to consider that one.

    I finished “Project Hail Mary” this week and loved it! I felt Andy Weir pushed himself in the “science fiction” department. It kept me engaged.

  7. Definitely Project Hail Mary and Knot of Shadows, and I am interested in the Thousand Recipes for Revenge. I do like to cook, after all…

  8. I loved Project Hail Mary!

    In that list, I’m mostly tempted by the Ten Percent thief.

