Flowers, 4/17/23

Posted on April 17, 2023    Posted by      6 Comments

They’re for Krissy. Because she’s great, that’s why. But I thought you might like to see them too.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “Flowers, 4/17/23”

  2. That is some fan-flipping-tastic photography. Reminds me of old still-life paintings you see in museums.

  4. Nice to see you’re gifting Krissy a nice floral arrangement. Great picture. Would make a wonderful professionally framed print for when flowers don’t bloom.
    I believe you’ve previously mentioned Krissy has a birthday in April. If so, be sure to mention she has many fans here who always wish her the best.

  5. That is a fantastic photo. I assume you tweaked it in Photoshop, enhancing the colors, etc. Well done :) And I’d gladly buy a print.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: