Flowers, 4/17/23
Posted on April 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
They’re for Krissy. Because she’s great, that’s why. But I thought you might like to see them too.
— JS
Posted on April 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
They’re for Krissy. Because she’s great, that’s why. But I thought you might like to see them too.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Very Dutch still life.
Lucky Krissy!
That is some fan-flipping-tastic photography. Reminds me of old still-life paintings you see in museums.
Krissy always deserves flowers. Good job, Mr. Scalzi!
Nice to see you’re gifting Krissy a nice floral arrangement. Great picture. Would make a wonderful professionally framed print for when flowers don’t bloom.
I believe you’ve previously mentioned Krissy has a birthday in April. If so, be sure to mention she has many fans here who always wish her the best.
That is a fantastic photo. I assume you tweaked it in Photoshop, enhancing the colors, etc. Well done :) And I’d gladly buy a print.
Wow! Looks like a painting.