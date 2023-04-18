Happy Birthday, Krissy

Posted on April 18, 2023    Posted by      39 Comments

She’s fabulous, but you knew that, and it’s her birthday today, which you may not have known. If you wanted to wish her a happy day, you could do so in the comments below.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

39 Comments on “Happy Birthday, Krissy”

  9. Happy Birthday to you! I hope you get a chance to have a relaxing day and “take off” from whatever work usually uses up your day. Enjoy.

  11. Happy Birthday, Krissy!

    I don’t know you, but thank you for inspiring one of my favorite online writers, and keeping him happy and writing. Y’all seem to be doing it right.

  14. Hey, Krissy – happiest of birthdays to you! Wishing much joy to you (and to all members of Clan Scalzi).

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: