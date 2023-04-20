My Glamorous Los Angeles Experience

One day this will be me! Move over, Nunnally Johnson!

(He was a screenwriter, by the way.)

This trip to LA has been fun and interesting and I think fruitful so far, with lots of meetings about some cool things which may or may not ever come to pass, but no matter what people have been lovely and sometimes that’s enough. I have a couple more days in town, mostly focused on the LA Times Festival of Books, and then I will go home and, like, introvert for a month. This is the way of things.

— JS