Still In Hollywood

Posted on April 21, 2023    Posted by      5 Comments

And you see some very strange things while you are here. Cool! But strange.

Welcome to the weekend. Any plans? If you’re in Los Angeles, you should come to the LA Times Festival of Books, where I will be appearing on a panel on Sunday at 1pm. But if you are not going to do that: Any other plans?

(Note: “Not a damn thing” is an excellent plan, too.)

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “Still In Hollywood”

  3. This evening I’m going to a storytelling circle that’s held once a month. My contribution will be a reading of Karel Capek’s one-page story “From The Point of View of a Cat.”

    And then on Sunday evening I’m going to a screening of some French film noir that a local cinema is holding. I have seen the first movie (Rififi) before, but not the second (Bob le Flambeur). It looks to be a promising time.

  5. I’m working at an elementary school library fundraiser on Saturday, then Sunday I am back at my current job, in a garden center. Monday and Tuesday are my weekend, but I will be baking for regular customers, and stocking my Etsy shop. I haven’t had a day off since… Elementary school? I dunno. I have read about the 40 hour week, but I can’t recall ever experiencing it.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: