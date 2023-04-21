Still In Hollywood
And you see some very strange things while you are here. Cool! But strange.
Welcome to the weekend. Any plans? If you’re in Los Angeles, you should come to the LA Times Festival of Books, where I will be appearing on a panel on Sunday at 1pm. But if you are not going to do that: Any other plans?
(Note: “Not a damn thing” is an excellent plan, too.)
— JS
Attending a meditation Intensive to massage my poor tired brain
How are the burritos?!?
This evening I’m going to a storytelling circle that’s held once a month. My contribution will be a reading of Karel Capek’s one-page story “From The Point of View of a Cat.”
And then on Sunday evening I’m going to a screening of some French film noir that a local cinema is holding. I have seen the first movie (Rififi) before, but not the second (Bob le Flambeur). It looks to be a promising time.
Now I need to go listen to Concrete Blonde. Thank you, no really, thanks.
I’m working at an elementary school library fundraiser on Saturday, then Sunday I am back at my current job, in a garden center. Monday and Tuesday are my weekend, but I will be baking for regular customers, and stocking my Etsy shop. I haven’t had a day off since… Elementary school? I dunno. I have read about the 40 hour week, but I can’t recall ever experiencing it.