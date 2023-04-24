What the Scalzi Family Foundation is Up To
Posted on April 24, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
You may recall that we’ve created a corporation, the Scalzi Family Foundation, to manage and focus our charitable giving out in the world. If you’re wondering what that might entail, here is our first thing.
(For those of you who don’t want to click through, we’re sponsoring the Gen Con Writers’ Symposium this year.)
— JS
As a participant in the Gen Con Writers’ Symposium this year, I am very glad for the support!
Excellent
Way cool! I’ve only been to one GenCon, which was enough for me (hate crowds) but all the writers’ stuff was awesome.
After reading the list of perks you get, I’m dying to know: what’s the Scalzi Family Foundation’s logo?
Look, Donald Trump proved that family foundations are for tax evasion. And here you are trying to do something good. Whatever were you thinking?
Neat!
Thanks for doing this!
What will the 1 hour workshop be on?
Hope this made you and Krissy smile. Will be looking forward to activities you’ll be planning for the Old Church.
So now you need to create a logo!
For all those wondering, I’ve commissioned a logo and will have it soon.