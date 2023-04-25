Goodbye Sidebar Twitter Feed

A note for the folks who visit the site directly, rather than see these posts via email/RSS feed:

For several years I’ve had a sidebar widget that posted last several tweets here; Athena has one too. However, at the end of the month Twitter is severely restricting access to its API, the process that lets tweets and other information be operable with third-party software. I’ve been informed by WordPress that their Twitter widget is one of the things that will be hamstrung by the new policy. So between now and the end of the month I’ll be taking the widgets down.

Which is fine. Look, if Twitter’s owner wants to be an asshole about the API, and also if he doesn’t want what is essentially free advertising for the service on my own site, that’s literally his business. I’m not going to argue with him about it, nor am I going to bend over backwards to find some way to keep the Twitter feed here. It’s neither worth my time nor my effort. It’s not as if the sidebar needs to be any more cluttered.

So, if you’ve been enjoying having our tweets in the sidebar, sorry, you’ll have to go to Twitter itself for them now. Would I recommend that? Meh. If you’re already on there, sure, follow us. If you’re not, I don’t know that it should be an inducement to start. The new owner has, shall we say, not done wonders with the place.

— JS