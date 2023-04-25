Travel By Bullet Out in Print and eBook From Subterranean Press

If you were waiting for the text-based editions of the third installment of the Dispatcher series, good news: They’re out! Both the signed, limited hardcover edition of the book, and the ebook version, are generally available. As the hardcover edition is both signed and limited, it’s a little more expensive. The ebook version is very affordably priced. You pick!

If you’re getting the signed, limited hardcover edition, and have not already pre-ordered it, your best chance of getting it before it sells out is to get it from publisher Subterranean Press directly. The ebook version is available at any of your favorite ebook retailers, and also from Subterranean Press directly as well.

I’m really happy with this installment of the series and as always just thrilled with the fine job Subterranean has done bringing the print version out into the world. They are the best, and if you get one of these editions, you are the best, too. I hope you love it.

— JS