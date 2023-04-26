The Big Idea: Cory Doctorow

For years, Cory Doctorow has carved one of the most idiosyncratic paths in the genre of science fiction and fantasy, combining feats of speculative fiction with a life of political and social advocacy in the tech sphere. So it’s no surprise that his new novel Red Team Blues combines elements of both for something new and exciting in his canon. And it all starts with some very science fictional software… that you probably have on your computer right now.

CORY DOCTOROW:

Martin Hench is a 67 year old forensic accountant, the star of my new novel Red Team Blues, an anti-finance finance thriller that readers inhale in a single sitting. As Molly White of Web3 is Going Just Great put it: “don’t start reading it at bedtime if you have to be awake for something the next morning.”

Marty’s spent 40 years tracking down Silicon Valley’s most eye-watering finance scams and he’s ready to retire – as soon as he finishes one last job. His old pal Danny Lazer’s lost the keys to the backdoor he unwisely put in his new cryptocurrency, and if he doesn’t get them back before someone makes a billion dollars disappear, the money-launderers and crime syndicates who depend on Danny’s system are going to insert themselves into his life in sudden, violent ways.

That’s the kick-off to a caper novel about the curdled dream of Silicon Valley, where finance transformed the wild and beautiful and heroically ugly and weird internet into five giant websites, each filled with screenshots of the other four, fine-tuned to deprive us of our privacy, our mental equilibrium, and, of course, our cash.

I’ve written dozens of books, most of them science fiction novels, but I’ve never written a detective novel…until now. But Marty Hench isn’t a typical private eye. His origin story is intensely science fictional, because it is intimately bound up in the story of the spreadsheet – the most science fictional technology most of us will use in any given day.

Marty’s life as Silicon Valley’s hardest-charging, highest-demand forensic accountant starts in the early 1980s, when, as an MIT engineering student, he encounters his first personal computers, and with them, a program called Lotus 1-2-3, the first mass-scale commercial spreadsheet program (it was preceded by the groundbreaking VisiCalc).

In those early years, there were three groups of people who were excited about the possibilities for spreadsheets:

Bookkeepers, accountants and financial officers, who saw them as a way to automate the boring part of their work; Money launderers, criminals and cheats, who saw spreadsheets as a way to make money disappear; and Marty: the guy who figured out that he could use spreadsheets to find the money that had been made to disappear.

That’s the seductive power of the spreadsheet: it’s a tool for asking what if? With just a little training, anyone can use a spreadsheet to build a model of some real-world phenomenon, from an ecosystem to a convenience store, from a lemonade stand to a retirement savings plan.

Then, by tapping new numbers into those neat little boxes, you can change the model: what if I pay a little less here? What if I save a little more there? What if this number goes up? What if it goes down?

Change a box and all the numbers dance in their gridwork of faint gray lines, and the future is revealed, with a terrible and false precision. Terrible and false because the model is a model, it’s not the world, and each of those sharp figures and formulae obscures a fuzzy, squishy set of assumptions, guesses and elisions. The model can suggest, it can guide – but it cannot predict.

This is what made spreadsheets so science fictional. As we lose ourselves in a futuristic parable, it’s easy to forget the “parable” part and start to think we’re experiencing the future. To forget that sf writers have no more insight into what the future holds than any of us, and thank goodness, because if the future could be predicted, there’d be no reason to do anything or try anything.

The future is up for grabs. That’s the point of science fiction: not to predict the future, but to inspire it, or ward it off. To work out our present-day anxieties and aspirations on the page, to provide a virtual fly-through of the emotional experience of this technological arrangement or that.

Likewise, a spreadsheet can help inform guesses or inspire strategies, but woe betide the person who takes the spreadsheet for the future, the map for the territory. That’s how you come to believe that your Collateralized Debt Obligations are “fully hedged” and in no way likely to destroy the global economy.

Oops.

