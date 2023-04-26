Two Beauts From The Bradford Public Library Sale

Yesterday, my dad and I went to our local library’s book sale. I was on the hunt for old cookbooks, and started rifling through the adult nonfiction to find some gems. I ended up finding three cookbooks total, one of which I already have, so I only ended up getting two. They were a quarter each. What a steal!

The first of the two is this 1971 Better Homes and Gardens Make-Ahead Cook Book:

Now that is a promising cover. It only makes sense that this book has some real bangers like these Chicken Stack-Ups with jellied cranberry sauce.

Or this scrumptious photo of a low-calorie Turkey in Aspic:

And of course, all the gelatin molds your heart could ever desire:

I also picked up another Better Homes & Gardens book from 1963, So-Good Meals:

This one had an interesting section where it was all about having your kids cook with you:

What made this section of the book interesting is that it has illustrations for the ingredients and the steps of the recipe:

I thought that was a neat, kid-friendly approach to cooking.

Don’t worry, they have plenty of advanced adult recipes too, like this “handsome” Pineapple Ham Loaf:

Also, peep that recipe for bran muffins at the bottom. What more could you need?!

Anyways, I’m happy I was able to snag these fifty year old cookbooks, though I can’t say I plan to utilize many of their recipes in my daily life.

-AMS