Two Beauts From The Bradford Public Library Sale

Posted on April 26, 2023    Posted by      11 Comments

Athena ScalziYesterday, my dad and I went to our local library’s book sale. I was on the hunt for old cookbooks, and started rifling through the adult nonfiction to find some gems. I ended up finding three cookbooks total, one of which I already have, so I only ended up getting two. They were a quarter each. What a steal!

The first of the two is this 1971 Better Homes and Gardens Make-Ahead Cook Book:

A Better Homes and Gardens book titled Make-Ahead Cook Book. The cover features a green gelatin mold alongside the main course, which looks to be some sort of casserole with ham chunks and black olives.

Now that is a promising cover. It only makes sense that this book has some real bangers like these Chicken Stack-Ups with jellied cranberry sauce.

A recipe for Chicken Stack-Ups. The picture accompanying the recipe looks truly horrendous, with chopped chicken and sour cream smooshed between pancakes and topped with jellied cranberry sauce.

Or this scrumptious photo of a low-calorie Turkey in Aspic:

A photo of some sad looking slabs of turkey atop a lettuce leaf.

And of course, all the gelatin molds your heart could ever desire:

An entire page featuring gelatin mold recipes such as cool cucumber molds, lime-applesauce mold, pear-mint mold, and a lemon-waldorf mold that contains buttermilk.

I also picked up another Better Homes & Gardens book from 1963, So-Good Meals:

A Better Homes & Gardens book titled So-Good Meals. The cover image appears to be roasted chicken in a pan with raw cut-up veggies.

This one had an interesting section where it was all about having your kids cook with you:

A page of the book that says

What made this section of the book interesting is that it has illustrations for the ingredients and the steps of the recipe:

A recipe for oven-fried chicken that has the ingredients required illustrated, as well as drawings of the steps.

I thought that was a neat, kid-friendly approach to cooking.

Don’t worry, they have plenty of advanced adult recipes too, like this “handsome” Pineapple Ham Loaf:

A recipe for Pineapple Ham Loaf, accompanied by a picture of a gross looking meatloaf topped with pineapple rounds and cherries. There's also a recipe for bran muffins on this page.

Also, peep that recipe for bran muffins at the bottom. What more could you need?!

Anyways, I’m happy I was able to snag these fifty year old cookbooks, though I can’t say I plan to utilize many of their recipes in my daily life.

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

11 Comments on “Two Beauts From The Bradford Public Library Sale”

  2. Love hearing you go to your local public library’s sale. We do as well here when we can. The Better Half also likes old cookbooks; we probably have one or two of those Better Homes cookbooks on the shelf. Nice post. Thanks for sharing.

    P.S. so will Mr. Scalzi now post some concoction from the book he makes, something with aspic maybe? a mold? A burrito mold?

  4. My best cookbook find at a library sale was a pair of mint condition 1970’s Fanny Farmer Cookbooks. One I kept and the other I gave to my mother to replace her disintegrating copy. (I had bought her the new updated version of the Fanny Farmer Cookbook when her old one started falling apart but most of the recipes she used out of the old version weren’t in the new one!)

  5. I inherited some Seventies cookbooks, and it’s always fun trying to make something (AND YOU WILL) and having to guess at substitutions for ingredients that sound like word salad. “Crushed bite-size shredded corn biscuits.” Did there used to be Mini Shredded Wheat but Corn? Given the dearth of shredded corn products available in the current century, do you roll the texture dice on corn flakes? Corn muffins? Fritos? Alas, denizens of the future will never experience the joy of Authentic Ham Loaf as its creators intended.

  6. I LOVE make-ahead cookbooks. Better homes and gardens usually has really good cakes, even when they’re putting things in aspic that don’t belong in aspic otherwise.

    @Lena– my favorite was finding out that alligator pear is just another name for avocado!

  7. OMG the pictures of the food are over the top. I look forward to hearing about your adventures cooking any of these.

  10. LOL, love your review. (OMG, low calorie turkey in aspic? Wow.)

    Lynn, thanks for the rec and link to James Lileks website. Looks like it will be fun to explore.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: