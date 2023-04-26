Two Beauts From The Bradford Public Library Sale
Posted on April 26, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi 11 Comments
Yesterday, my dad and I went to our local library’s book sale. I was on the hunt for old cookbooks, and started rifling through the adult nonfiction to find some gems. I ended up finding three cookbooks total, one of which I already have, so I only ended up getting two. They were a quarter each. What a steal!
The first of the two is this 1971 Better Homes and Gardens Make-Ahead Cook Book:
Now that is a promising cover. It only makes sense that this book has some real bangers like these Chicken Stack-Ups with jellied cranberry sauce.
Or this scrumptious photo of a low-calorie Turkey in Aspic:
And of course, all the gelatin molds your heart could ever desire:
I also picked up another Better Homes & Gardens book from 1963, So-Good Meals:
This one had an interesting section where it was all about having your kids cook with you:
What made this section of the book interesting is that it has illustrations for the ingredients and the steps of the recipe:
I thought that was a neat, kid-friendly approach to cooking.
Don’t worry, they have plenty of advanced adult recipes too, like this “handsome” Pineapple Ham Loaf:
Also, peep that recipe for bran muffins at the bottom. What more could you need?!
Anyways, I’m happy I was able to snag these fifty year old cookbooks, though I can’t say I plan to utilize many of their recipes in my daily life.
-AMS
“I can’t say I plan to utilize many of their recipes in my daily life.”
WE’LL SEE ABOUT THAT BWA HA HA HA HAH HA
Love hearing you go to your local public library’s sale. We do as well here when we can. The Better Half also likes old cookbooks; we probably have one or two of those Better Homes cookbooks on the shelf. Nice post. Thanks for sharing.
P.S. so will Mr. Scalzi now post some concoction from the book he makes, something with aspic maybe? a mold? A burrito mold?
You’re going to make those recipes and give us your evaluations, yes?
My best cookbook find at a library sale was a pair of mint condition 1970’s Fanny Farmer Cookbooks. One I kept and the other I gave to my mother to replace her disintegrating copy. (I had bought her the new updated version of the Fanny Farmer Cookbook when her old one started falling apart but most of the recipes she used out of the old version weren’t in the new one!)
I inherited some Seventies cookbooks, and it’s always fun trying to make something (AND YOU WILL) and having to guess at substitutions for ingredients that sound like word salad. “Crushed bite-size shredded corn biscuits.” Did there used to be Mini Shredded Wheat but Corn? Given the dearth of shredded corn products available in the current century, do you roll the texture dice on corn flakes? Corn muffins? Fritos? Alas, denizens of the future will never experience the joy of Authentic Ham Loaf as its creators intended.
I LOVE make-ahead cookbooks. Better homes and gardens usually has really good cakes, even when they’re putting things in aspic that don’t belong in aspic otherwise.
@Lena– my favorite was finding out that alligator pear is just another name for avocado!
OMG the pictures of the food are over the top. I look forward to hearing about your adventures cooking any of these.
Have you heard of the Gallery of Regrettable Foods by James Lileks? Absolutely screamingly funny, not least for his trenchant and sarcastic comments. https://lileks.com/institute/gallery/
There are books!
And which wine to serve with each dish.
LOL, love your review. (OMG, low calorie turkey in aspic? Wow.)
Lynn, thanks for the rec and link to James Lileks website. Looks like it will be fun to explore.
Oops, sorry, Lym not Lynn.