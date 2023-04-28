An Electric Pause

You may recall that roughly two years ago Krissy and I put in a reservation for a Ford F-150 Lightning, the Ford Company’s first all-electric truck. I was excited about this; aside from being a cool vehicle in itself, it had several features I was keen about, including the ability to power one’s house for up to three days in case of an outage. That sounded pretty great to me. So it may come as a surprise that I note that today, just a few minutes ago, in fact, my reservation fee for the Ford F-150 Lightning was refunded to me by my local Ford dealer, and we thus we are no longer in line for an electric truck.

What happened? Well, two things, primarily. One, we bought a church (plus a couple of other buildings), and then refurbished the church to get it up to modern standards. Although these expenditures were more modest than they would have been if we lived near a coast (last week in LA I enraged a bunch of movie and TV execs by making them guess how much the church cost and watched them get more infuriated each time I said “no, lower”), they certainly added up over the course of nearly 18 months now. So our appetite for spending close to $100k for a pickup truck, even one that can power the house in a pinch, is somewhat lessened.

Two, Krissy’s enthusiasm for a new car of any sort has waned rather a bit. She was impressed by the F-150 Lightning and saw a use case for it, and also, she’s kind of a truck gal in any event. But as time went on she decided she wasn’t quite ready for a new car. Getting a new car is a lot in any circumstance, and the F-150 Lightning would require some extra charging infrastructure being added to our house, which she became less interested in doing right now given other projects she wanted to get to first, not including the church and its necessities. So when we were told by Ford that we could order our Lightning, Krissy demurred, and we punted. And then punted a couple more times. And now Ford has refunded the reservation, so I guess that’s that.

I’m mildly frustrated by this, not because of the Ford F-150 in itself, but because I’ve been trying to buy Krissy a new car since 2015, which is when I signed That Big Damn Contract with Tor, and I thought of getting Krissy a surprise Mustang convertible to show her my appreciation of everything she does for me that got us to the point I could get That Big Damn Contract. But it turned out Krissy didn’t actually like the Mustang convertible that much, so I said to her, fine, you have a coupon redeemable for a new car whenever you want. I thought the Ford F-150 Lightning would represent the redeeming of that “you get a new car” coupon, but I guess not. One day! Before we’re old(er)! I swear!

(Also, no, I won’t be getting the Lightning for myself. My 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman runs perfectly well and in fact has absurdly low mileage on it for a 12-year-old vehicle; it just a couple of days ago hit 90,000 miles. With care, it’s probably good for at least another 60k, which at this rate means I’ll be looking for a new car in 2032. Also, Krissy may be a truck gal but I’m definitely not a truck guy. The thing that excited me most about the Lightning was that it was not its truckness, it was the fact it was a portable power wall. When I finally get a new car, it’s likely to be electric in some way, but it will almost certainly be more car-shaped than truck-shaped.)

In any event, I now release the dream of a Ford F-150 Lightning back into the sky, where hopefully it will land on someone else who wants the truck today, rather than at some nebulous point in the future. It’s still a really nifty vehicle. I assume someone else will be happy to take our place in the reservation line.

— JS