An Electric Pause

You may recall that roughly two years ago Krissy and I put in a reservation for a Ford F-150 Lightning, the Ford Company’s first all-electric truck. I was excited about this; aside from being a cool vehicle in itself, it had several features I was keen about, including the ability to power one’s house for up to three days in case of an outage. That sounded pretty great to me. So it may come as a surprise that I note that today, just a few minutes ago, in fact, my reservation fee for the Ford F-150 Lightning was refunded to me by my local Ford dealer, and we thus we are no longer in line for an electric truck.
What happened? Well, two things, primarily. One, we bought a church (plus a couple of other buildings), and then refurbished the church to get it up to modern standards. Although these expenditures were more modest than they would have been if we lived near a coast (last week in LA I enraged a bunch of movie and TV execs by making them guess how much the church cost and watched them get more infuriated each time I said “no, lower”), they certainly added up over the course of nearly 18 months now. So our appetite for spending close to $100k for a pickup truck, even one that can power the house in a pinch, is somewhat lessened.
Two, Krissy’s enthusiasm for a new car of any sort has waned rather a bit. She was impressed by the F-150 Lightning and saw a use case for it, and also, she’s kind of a truck gal in any event. But as time went on she decided she wasn’t quite ready for a new car. Getting a new car is a lot in any circumstance, and the F-150 Lightning would require some extra charging infrastructure being added to our house, which she became less interested in doing right now given other projects she wanted to get to first, not including the church and its necessities. So when we were told by Ford that we could order our Lightning, Krissy demurred, and we punted. And then punted a couple more times. And now Ford has refunded the reservation, so I guess that’s that.
I’m mildly frustrated by this, not because of the Ford F-150 in itself, but because I’ve been trying to buy Krissy a new car since 2015, which is when I signed That Big Damn Contract with Tor, and I thought of getting Krissy a surprise Mustang convertible to show her my appreciation of everything she does for me that got us to the point I could get That Big Damn Contract. But it turned out Krissy didn’t actually like the Mustang convertible that much, so I said to her, fine, you have a coupon redeemable for a new car whenever you want. I thought the Ford F-150 Lightning would represent the redeeming of that “you get a new car” coupon, but I guess not. One day! Before we’re old(er)! I swear!
(Also, no, I won’t be getting the Lightning for myself. My 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman runs perfectly well and in fact has absurdly low mileage on it for a 12-year-old vehicle; it just a couple of days ago hit 90,000 miles. With care, it’s probably good for at least another 60k, which at this rate means I’ll be looking for a new car in 2032. Also, Krissy may be a truck gal but I’m definitely not a truck guy. The thing that excited me most about the Lightning was that it was not its truckness, it was the fact it was a portable power wall. When I finally get a new car, it’s likely to be electric in some way, but it will almost certainly be more car-shaped than truck-shaped.)
In any event, I now release the dream of a Ford F-150 Lightning back into the sky, where hopefully it will land on someone else who wants the truck today, rather than at some nebulous point in the future. It’s still a really nifty vehicle. I assume someone else will be happy to take our place in the reservation line.
“where hopefully it will land on someone else who wants the truck today”
Now I’m picturing a Ford dealership in Dayton with a trebuchet, energetically gifting F150s to unsuspecting wait-listers…
“You get a truck!”
WHOMP
Has the market de-stupided enough that it wasn’t worth getting it just to flip it?
I know for awhile there, it wasn’t worth keeping any F150, because used ones were selling for over the list of new.
Well I guess you could always buy a home generator.
If Krissy won’t accept your Mustang or your truck you’ll just have to write her song, I guess.
Thank you for the update. I wondered what was going on. As a person who waited 2.75 years for a Tesla Model 3 (no I’m not joking) I thought maybe Ford just wasn’t delivering them yet due to supply chain issues.
It’s probably for the best. You can always hop back on the electric truck bandwagon in a few years, after the new models have had some time to conduct shakeout drills.
In the meantime, have you considered solar panels? (Or a wind turbine)
I recommend solar panels and a house-sized battery. We’ve got the panels on our former church, generating like crazy. We’ve been waiting for prices on the batteries to get lower.
Although you might indeed like your battery to be on wheels, since you have multiple buildings.
Still waiting for my reservation to come up. You might think about the Dodge REV coming next year. The killer feature it has over the F150 is 4 wheel steering. Makes it significantly easier to get around in one of those giant vehicles. I put in a reservation for one of those as well, just in case Ford never gets around to me. From what I have read, Ford is mostly selling to fleet purchasers right now. I put my reservation in on day 4 and it still hasn’t come up.
This is the longest post about hey, we’re not getting that e-truck, I’ve ever read. I mean that in good humor, Scalzi.
The nice thing about a mobile generator in a car (besides it being silent unlike gas generators and you can keep it inside) is that you can easily go recharge the car if you start to run low. We rarely lose power for long, so three days is enough, and we have two cars that can do this. The higher end EVs come with an inverter, needed to convert the car’s dc to ac, but you can buy one too. Our two ICE cars were well over 20 years old, so it was time to make the jump. Next we put in solar panels. Electricity from the grid isn’t cheap here.
The L2 chargers are usually pretty easy to have installed. And there are often state rebates for the costs.
Choosing an electric pick-up implies several affirmatives:
– I need a means of transporting bulky stuff (won’t fit in the trunk) often enough that an occasional rental won’t do,
– I need a BIG, LUXURIOUS truck,
– The truck must be electric because (one of the following):
– they’re cool and I want to be cool,
-… (I can’t think of any other reason.)
Krissy – Lexus RX (SUV) – arrive in style!
(Looking at one for myself.)
I can relate to your frustration at not having been able to keep your promise to yourself to give Krissy a brand-new car, but I can also relate to her lack of enthusiasm for a new vehicle. I’ve owned exactly three new vehicles in my life (I am in my late 60s) and I honestly just don’t like having a brand-new vehicle.
Coincidentally enough, this post appeared right about the time I wrote a check for the first two-thirds of the cost of having solar panels installed on our house (the balance is due on completion of the project next month). We’re going to wind up paying less than 20% of the cost of an F-150 Lightning to power our home with solar energy, and that’s the up-front price. Once we get the benefit on our 2023 tax return, our actual cost is going to be a bit over 10% of what you were planning to spend on the Lightning. And we live in a relatively high-cost community, which you do not.
All of which is to say that if you really want to make sure you don’t lose power even if the grid goes down, you may want to check out the cost of installing solar panels on the house. Based on the photos you’ve shared, it doesn’t look like there are any big trees that shade the house, so it could be ideally suited for solar panels. And it is also worth noting that unlike vehicles, solar panels are generally expected to last at least 40 years – AND you can get an EV charging station added to the solar installation for the EV you’ll buy when that Mini gives up in another decade or so.
And who knows, maybe Krissy will find the idea of getting free power from the sun more exciting than the idea of driving around in a new vehicle.
I’m kind of interested in the upcoming electric VW “ID.Buzz Microbus”. Just have to save up for it. And get a job. Both of those.
My 2012 370Z has not quite 55K miles on it, so it’s still a youngster. (Retired guys don’t need to put lots of miles on a vehicle commuting to work, and being pretty much house-bound for several years of a pandemic helped to keep the mileage down as well.) Given that I turn 70 next month there’s good chance that, baring getting rear-ended by an inattentive texting driver or t-boned by someone running a red light, it’ll be the last vehicle I ever buy.
I’m kind of sorry to hear you aren’t getting the truck, as I was looking forward to your review of it. I drove a Ford F150 for years & I loved that truck. Oh well.
Appreciate the peek under the hood. At 71, my trusty 2010 Ford Ranger with zero rust and almost 140k miles will likely outlive me to be embraced by somebody running a lawn care business or working for the Illuminati.
Just keep being a good guy. I’ll buy your books. Least I can do.
Waiting to give the wife a gift she wants, rather than one you want to give her – that’s playing the long game.