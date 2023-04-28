Reader Request Week 2023: Get Your Requests In!
It turns out that next week is the first week in a while where I am not traveling and/or am slammed by work, so you know what that means: It’s an excellent time to do the annual Reader Request Week, in which you pick the topics, and I write about them! No topic is too big or too small, too controversial or too mundane — if it’s something you always wanted to see me expound upon, this is your chance to get me to do it. Go ahead! Make me dance for your entertainment! Just post your suggested topics in the comment thread here, and I will start writing them up on Monday, May 1st.
While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections:
1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topics for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.
2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. If you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.
3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.
How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).
Please don’t send requests via social media, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.
Here are topics from the last few years:
From 2018:
Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists
Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them
Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi
Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein
Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality
Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking
Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits
From 2019:
Reader Request Week 2019 #1: Strange Experiences
Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations
Reader Request Week 2019 #3: Blogging With Extreme Confidence
Reader Request Week 2019 #4: The Things You Outgrow
Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility
Reader Request Week 2019 #6: Being Entertained as an Artist
Reader Request Week 2019 #7: How My Wife Can Stand Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2019 #10: Short Bits
From 2020:
Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded
Reader Request Week 2020 #2: The Hellish Swill I Consume
Reader Request Week 2020 #3: Becoming More Ourselves
Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man
Reader Request Week 2020 #5: Me and Sports
Reader Request Week 2020 #6: Pulling Punches in Criticism
Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs
Reader Request Week 2020 #8: What It Means to Be Dead
Reader Request Week 2020 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2020 #10: Short Bits
From 2021:
Reader Request Week 2021 #1: Creative Kids in a Computer Age
Reader Request Week 2021 #2: Book Numbers
Reader Request Week 2021 #3: Teaching “The Classics”
Reader Request Week 2021 #4: Living on a Boat
Reader Request Week 2021 #5: American Fascism
Reader Request Week 2021 #6: Krissy and Dogs
Reader Request Week 2021 #7: Does Money Satisfy?
Reader Request Week 2021 #8: Local Favorites
Reader Request Week 2021 #9: Short Writery Bits
Reader Request Week 2021 #10: Short Bits
From 2022:
Reader Request Week 2022 #1: My “Man-Cred”
Reader Request Week 2022 #2: How to Be Pretty Happy
Reader Request Week 2022 #3: Travel in the New Age
Reader Request Week 2022 #4: Rogue One
Reader Request Week 2022 #5: The Clawback of Rights in the USA
Reader Request Week 2022 #6: High School Reunions
Reader Request Week 2022 #7: Space Exploration
Reader Request Week 2022 #8: Whatever, Changing
Reader Request Week 2022 #9: Short Bits, Part One
Reader Request Week 2022 #10: Short Bits, Part Two
So: What do you want me to write about? Let me know in the comments!
Oh, and two things:
One, the comment thread is for making a topic request only, any comments that try to engage other comments will be deleted;
Two, if I think your “topic request” is actually an attempt to troll, I’ll just vaporize it.
With those two things noted, fire away!
What does it mean to retire from self-employment? Is there any purpose in declaring, to oneself or others, that one is Retired?
I really, truly need Krissy to tell me her hair secrets. Her hair is always amazing. I’m making my silver journey (goodbye Red Headed Hope) and I need to know what voodoo Krissy does to keep herself looking amazing. I’m being serious, here, Scalzi.
People’s right to be trans should not be up for discussion. Should trans people have the automatic right to compete in all sports? Is it fair to ciswomen to be obliged to compete against transwomen whose different anatomy and physiology give them an advantage?
Did the MCU reach it’s peak with Avengers: Endgame?
As your career has advanced, I assume you’ve accumulated the usual portfolio of professional contractors to take care of the various specialty tasks that business endeavors require—accounting, legal, etc. (E.g., I’m pretty sure you mentioned how you have an amazing accountant in a recent post; too lazy to go looking and find.)
I’m curious about your experience of the process of searching for, engaging, testing, and finally selecting-for-the-long-term the individuals you trust these various super-important-but-gawd-do-I-not-want-to-do-them-myself tasks.
How many accountants, lawyers, portfolio managers, real estate agents, etc. did you work with before settling in for the long haul with the ones you have now? How hard was it? How long did it take? Words of advice? Pitfalls to watch out for?
Thanks!
Could you talk a bit about your plans for your music? Any plans to do more than dabble? Any plans to try to make money off it, or will it always just be a hobby for you (and Krissy!)?
What are your (current) thoughts on liking problematic things, and/or learning that things you like are problematic? There’s more than one author whose stuff I [used to] like, but after learning about their personal beliefs/behaviors, I can’t read them without noticing indicators of those things in their work. Where’s the line between “this is just the way people were back then” and “this isn’t okay and never really was”?
You have this giant lawn. I don’t get the sense you do much more than mow it (or rather, Krissy mows it). What do you use your giant yard for? Throwing balls for the dog, I’m sure, and taking photographs of yourself in dresses, but do you ever picnic in your yard? Did Athena have camp-outs? What does one do with a giant lawn?
I’d love to see your thoughts about human intelligence – vs AI, chatGPT and the like. Seems to me chatGPT is all about faking a good conversation, lol. So there.
I’d like to hear your thoughts on independent publishing. Not necessarily Amazon in particular, but they are obviously the giant elephant in the room. They provide a way for authors to skip the gauntlet of agents and publishers and get their work out into the world. This naturally means a lot of garbage gets published, but a lot of good work that never would have seen the light of day as well.
Knowing you live out in there in the farmlands, I wonder about your take on the farmland vs. solar farms controversy, which could be expanded to include wind farms.
Stained Glass
Does the Stained Glass in your church have a story?
For example in one church dad served in, he asked if the windows were insured. They looked into it. They found that a famed glassmaker had designed and made them just after the civil war.
Certain SF authors I enjoy, self-publish and manage to produce a full-blown novel every six months. These tend to be in a series. I like them. I also like what you write.
I have not noticed a particular drop in quality from these self-published authors. [a minor edit may help to be honest]
If you started again, would you maintain the process of agent, publisher, editor, release timing, review copy distribution; or would you prefer the economies of scale of going it alone.
What’s your music recording/production workflow? How do you go from idea to published recording? What order do you do things in, what tools do you use, what works well, what do you wish worked better, how do you want to improve your art?
This is along the lines of Karen A. Wyle’s request. I hear noise in the political arena about changes to Social Security. You may be someone who’s not dependent on Social Security for a retirement revenue stream. As such, I wonder if you’d share your thoughts on the talk about making major changes to Social Security’s revenue stream, benefit age, and or Medicare.
Now that you have a few mysteries under your belt, how do you think your career arc might have gone if the coin toss had fallen the other way, and you’d set out to write a mystery? Also, what sort of mystery would you have set out to write? I think gritty police procedurals and serial killers were what was selling at the time, though there were a few historicals and PIs with odd jobs too. I can kind of see you fitting into a Donald Westlake/Lawrence Block (on his lighter side) sort of niche.
Blago beat me to it asking your thoughts on AI (like ChatGPT), but I want to be more specific in asking: do you think AI programs will be a detriment or a useful tool when it comes to writing or other creative professions? Would it ever replace our jobs completely? I’m going into UX/UI design and I can’t help but think about this a lot.
Would like to get your perspective on how screwed we (as Democrats or non- Rs) are with Joe Biden running again? Actually like him (or rather like NOT having a fascist in office) but very concerned about 2024.
thanks.
When I was reading Travel By Bullet, I noticed that characters mentioned “the pandemic” but nobody actually said “COVID” or “coronavirus,” etc. Was there a specific reason for that? (I know some websites are circumspect for SEO purposes and to avoid getting flagged when their articles are shared on social media, but I’m not sure if anything like that would apply to published fiction.)
This sort of goes along with a couple questions above. You’ve lived in both urban and rural settings. If I am not mistaken, you guys live in where you live due to having family in the area. Over the years that I have been reading your posts, I have formed the impression that you have the soul of an urbanite rather than that of a ruralite which is probably not a word. I am curious to know what your perspective is on rural living from the point of view of someone who might be more comfortable in an urban setting.
Could you tell us about your first kiss and the events surrounding it?
John… This is a variation of a question The Beloved(tm) and I ask of museum guards around the globe: (Ghu Forbid) Imagine the Scalzi Compound is going to disappear in a puff of smoke. You get to carry ONE thing out. You have super-human powers. You can take something teensy-tiny or as big as an elephant. Note: shiny gold coins and family members are excluded from the Take One objects. What’s that object?
Maybe a couple:
1) Book banning by the RWNJs – has the movement got legs? Though obviously the legs will need to be covered to below the ankles and wearing sensible shoes.
2) AI ChatGPT etc – is this the new blockchain obsession, a technology few understand but many hype, that will eventually fade away like the digital magic beans/cryptocurrency? It’s so far off from any semblance of intelligence that I don’t understand the hype – many articles have been generated by rules for ages, such as baseball game reports (from box scores) and financial earnings release. Or am I missing something and need to welcome our new robot overlords?
I’m curious about your thoughts on the future of social media, beyond the current doom-spiral of Twitter and the struggle to figure out a replacement for that.
I keep thinking of all the ways social media has been used in the past, particularly in countries where speech is more limited, and lament the loss of the digital public square that Twitter used to represent for so many. Yet I don’t believe that the fall of Twitter necessarily means the death of that public square.
So what do you think is likely to take on that roll? Another social media platform? Or something else altogether?
I’m considerably older than you are (turning 70 this year) so my education was probably different from yours. And it is certainly different from what kids in school learn now. I was away for the month of March exploring what Texas had to offer. While I was away 3 grandnephews and 1 grandniece had birthdays. I thought they might enjoy getting a physical card in the mail with a US postage stamp on it (I’m Canadian) so at least a week before their actual birthday I wrote out a card and mailed it. When I say wrote I mean cursive writing; I never even considered printing because these kids are all at least 10 years old. Turns out at least 2 of them could not read cursive and their mom had to read it to them. We had a discussion over Easter Dinner about this and most of the people of the next generation didn’t think there was any need for people to read or write in cursive. I’m interested in what you think of this curriculum change. Personally, I think it’s a shame. How are future historians going to do research into anything from before the 21st century if they can’t read handwriting?
Who was the first fictional character you identified with?
It could be argued we’ve reached (or even surpassed) Peak Streaming. For television and limited series, I’ve noticed more streamers going to the HBO model of release (new eps released on a weekly schedule) rather than the Netflix “dump the entire season all at once” model. Personally, I abhor the one episode a week release model, and stubbornly refuse to watch a new season of a show until all episodes are available. Do you have a preference in release models, or are you a normal person?
The role of the storyteller in an Age of AI?
What’s your favorite show on Netflix, and why? If you don’t have Netflix, but do have another streamer, sub a different company.
I’m mainly interested in why you enjoy the things you do.
I’ve noticed a fair amount of fuss over “the right to repair,” not just for farm equipment, but stuff like printers (open ink) and soft ice cream machines (why the one at the fast food place is always broken). How would you like to give us your take?