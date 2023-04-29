New Music From Me: “Just Here For the Bassline”
Posted on April 29, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Krissy and Athena are away for the weekend, and between eating donuts and pestering the animals, I played around with my digital audio workstation and came out with something with a pretty killer bassline, with a bunch of other bleepy and bloopy stuff around it. It’s kind of if a New Order bassline and a drum machine met up with Erasure’s synth tech doing a bunch of riffs on a Casio during sound check. If that’s your thing, here’s exactly three minutes of glory. If it’s not, uhhhh, maybe skip this one, I guess.
— JS
I may recycle that bassline at some point. Fair warning.
I like it. The only negative for me was that it just sort of…ends. But I have a playlist of “Running Songs” that I use when training and it has a lot of energetic, upbeat stuff – lots of Jean-Michel Jarre, Oingo Boingo, some country stuff, Supertramp, Yello, Communards, etc. This would fit right in there.
I like it too. Maybe for the ending you could run it up an octave in some kind of scale with a hi-hat on the end? Not sure it needs more accordion or cowbell. :)
C major again? I could be wrong, I don’t have perfect pitch, but I think so. Maybe try a key change in the second part?
I like it. And it does sound almost chip tune, or as you said Casio.
Miles Archer:
G major, actually.