The Kaiju Preservation Society a Locus Award Finalist + Final Two Days For Hugo Nominating

Posted on April 29, 2023    Posted by      Leave a Comment

John Scalzi

First things first: Kaiju is a 2023 Locus Award finalist, in the category of Science Fiction Novel. This delights me, both for itself, and for the company it keeps. Here’s the full list of finalists in the category:

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

I’m not going to complain about that peer group of novels and novelists. There are excellent finalists in the other categories as well, many friends and people I admire, plus terrific work. Congratulations to everyone! The winners will be announced late June, so we all get a couple of months to bask in our finalosity. I’m going to have a donut to celebrate. If you nominated me for the Locus Award this year, thank you!

On the subject of nominations, second things second: If you’re a member of this year’s Worldcon, you have until this Sunday evening to nominate for this year’s Hugo awards, so get to it if you have not already. In January I posted what of mine is award-eligible this year, but if you don’t want to click the link the relevant work for the Hugos are Kaiju for Novel, Travel by Bullet for Novella, and “Three Robots: Exit Strategies” for Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. However, as always, if there are things you want to nominate more than my stuff, nominate those things, please.

This year’s Worldcon is in China and I’m curious to see if there will be Chinese work/authors on the Hugo finalist list this year (I expect so, but to what extent remains to be seen), and what English-language work will show up. It’s kind of exciting to contemplate.

In any event, nominate if you can and we’ll see what happens from here.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: