The Kaiju Preservation Society a Locus Award Finalist + Final Two Days For Hugo Nominating

First things first: Kaiju is a 2023 Locus Award finalist, in the category of Science Fiction Novel. This delights me, both for itself, and for the company it keeps. Here’s the full list of finalists in the category:

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

I’m not going to complain about that peer group of novels and novelists. There are excellent finalists in the other categories as well, many friends and people I admire, plus terrific work. Congratulations to everyone! The winners will be announced late June, so we all get a couple of months to bask in our finalosity. I’m going to have a donut to celebrate. If you nominated me for the Locus Award this year, thank you!

On the subject of nominations, second things second: If you’re a member of this year’s Worldcon, you have until this Sunday evening to nominate for this year’s Hugo awards, so get to it if you have not already. In January I posted what of mine is award-eligible this year, but if you don’t want to click the link the relevant work for the Hugos are Kaiju for Novel, Travel by Bullet for Novella, and “Three Robots: Exit Strategies” for Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. However, as always, if there are things you want to nominate more than my stuff, nominate those things, please.

This year’s Worldcon is in China and I’m curious to see if there will be Chinese work/authors on the Hugo finalist list this year (I expect so, but to what extent remains to be seen), and what English-language work will show up. It’s kind of exciting to contemplate.

In any event, nominate if you can and we’ll see what happens from here.

— JS