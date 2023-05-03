I’m the Guest of Honor at the 2023 Budapest International Book Festival

For those of you who can’t read Hungarian, which admittedly includes me, this is what the article screenshot above says, via Google Translate:

John Scalzi will be the guest of honor at this year’s Book Festival

The Budapest International Book Festival, which is now being held for the 28th time, is a noted event of the international book world, the defining professional and cultural forum of the region. This year’s book meeting will take place between September 28 and October 1 at the Millenár, and we can welcome the Netherlands as the country of honor of the event.

The article also notes that in addition to being the guest of honor at the Budapest International Book Festival, I will also be receiving the Budapest Grand Prix from the mayor of Budapest.

How do I feel about all of this? Hugely honored and delightfully befuddled. Last year’s guest of honor was a Nobel Prize winner, Svetlana Alexandrovna, and some previous guests of honor have included Salman Rushdie, Umberto Eco, Mario Vargas Llosa, Jonathan Franzen and Paulo Coelho. That’s a heady group with which to keep company.

I have been to Budapest before, in 2019, to appear at a different book festival, and had just a tremendous time. The people at the book fair were lovely, and the city is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever been to. I’m very much looking forward to returning and seeing friends and book lovers there once again.

Budapest, see you soon!

— JS