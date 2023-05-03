I’m the Guest of Honor at the 2023 Budapest International Book Festival
For those of you who can’t read Hungarian, which admittedly includes me, this is what the article screenshot above says, via Google Translate:
John Scalzi will be the guest of honor at this year’s Book Festival
The Budapest International Book Festival, which is now being held for the 28th time, is a noted event of the international book world, the defining professional and cultural forum of the region. This year’s book meeting will take place between September 28 and October 1 at the Millenár, and we can welcome the Netherlands as the country of honor of the event.
The article also notes that in addition to being the guest of honor at the Budapest International Book Festival, I will also be receiving the Budapest Grand Prix from the mayor of Budapest.
How do I feel about all of this? Hugely honored and delightfully befuddled. Last year’s guest of honor was a Nobel Prize winner, Svetlana Alexandrovna, and some previous guests of honor have included Salman Rushdie, Umberto Eco, Mario Vargas Llosa, Jonathan Franzen and Paulo Coelho. That’s a heady group with which to keep company.
I have been to Budapest before, in 2019, to appear at a different book festival, and had just a tremendous time. The people at the book fair were lovely, and the city is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever been to. I’m very much looking forward to returning and seeing friends and book lovers there once again.
Budapest, see you soon!
— JS
Eastern European countries have long held science fiction in much higher esteem than it achieves in the West, so in a way this is not at all surprising. I’d say being in the company of Lem and the Strugatskys is a fine place to be.
Enjoy the event. I’ve been to Budapest twice with family as both my parents are from Hungary. Beautiful capital and country.
Hey, you’ll be there on my birthday! I’ll take that as a virtual celebration on my behalf (joke). In youth I read books by Kate Seredy, so that’s about all I know about Hungary, an idyllic pastoral countryside with strong handsome men, women in full skirts, rosy-cheeked children, and lots of fine horses. It’s possible this was all pretty stereotypical.
Congratulations, John to our fellow Ohioan and our favorite sci-fi novelist! A great honor, to be sure! Here hoping this finds you safe and well.
Safe travels.
All the best (Wszystkiego najlepszego),
John and Deb
Caldwell Ohio
Obligatory reference:
“You and I remember Budapest very differently.”
Budapest is a pretty awesome city. Make sure to take in the baths (I preferred the Széchenyi Thermal Bath to the Gellert Baths, YMMV), and the Ruins district for dining and drinking. Best meal I had was at Rosenstein Vendéglő, a little upscale with Jewish cuisine as its major influence.