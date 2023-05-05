Reader Request Week 2023 #8: The British Head of State
Just in time for tomorrow’s coronation, this question from Miles B:
I’m British, and I’m curious what you (Americans in general, but obviously you in particular) make of the way we determine our head of state?
For those of you who might be unclear about this, the head of state of the United Kingdom is the reigning monarch, who as of this moment is Charles III. The monarch’s political responsibilities as the head of state are real but at this point (and for a while now, really) rather circumscribed; rare is it when the UK’s monarch has directly inserted themselves into the political machinery of that nation. Their duties are more ceremonial and, dare we say it, promotional; the monarchy is a boost for tourism in the UK and (mostly white) people (not formerly or at least recently part of the British Empire) see it as a quaint and mostly harmless thing for the UK to have. Awww, look, you have a King! That’s fun!
My own opinion about the UK monarchy is: Well, I wouldn’t have one, and from a democratic point of view the general idea of royalty and nobility is absolute nonsense, and I certainly wouldn’t choose my head of state on the basis of heredity; ask the Hapsburgs why. It’s just as easy to elect some largely harmless older person to be your head of state and be genially colorful but otherwise unobtrusive; lots of other European countries seem to do that just fine without promising that person’s oldest kid that they’ve got the gig when mom or dad kicks off.
But it’s not my country and not my business, and if the UK wants to keep trundling on with this sort of nonsense, and it seems clear that they do, and equally seems likely they will do through the current Prince George of Wales at the very least, then far be it from me to keep them from doing it. Go ahead and waste millions of pounds carting a 74-year-old man around in a buggy and then piling him in a church with a bunch of old robes and headgear featuring jewels pilfered from other countries, and then carting him back to his palace if it makes you feel good. You do you, UK. It’s your thing. You’ll probably be doing it again soonish in any event.
I can’t say how most Americans feel about this whole thing, but if I had to guess, I’d say we mostly consider the British monarchy as entertainment, and have done for years now. Every generation we get a new set of royals to enjoy, complete with their scandals and nonsense, and it’s mostly benign and pointless fun. Before there’s a rush to the comments, let me note that the Royal Family is not, in fact, just benign and pointless in the UK and elsewhere; they’re billionaires sucking down revenues from some of the choicest plots of land on the planet (for starters) and the family has a history of bad political and social positions and choices. But that’s not our problem here in the US! Here in the US, they’re kicky fun!
So, yeah. Not how I would do it, but it’s not up me, so you do your bad self, UK. Enjoy your new king, for as long as you have him.
Yes, we (by which I mean the citizens of the US collectively) have the same fascination with the royals as we do with our own celebrities who are famous for being famous rather than having done anything important or worthwhile. Seems like an expensive way to get people their drama fix (I mean, seriously, Jerry Springer found more interesting personalities at a fraction of the cost), but not my circus, not my monkeys.
Of course, I couldn’t read that without hearing this echoing in my head:
Royals are reality television. Though admittedly the last few years have turned into Heroic Sussexes vs. Racist Royals, and the people remaining in the royal fold being pretty jerky. There used to be more of a mix between “the dull and the dazzling,” but the royal family sure haaaaaaates the dazzling ones and does their best to drive them out, one way or another. It’s fascinating how bad they are at being rich and famous and how non-charismatic most of them are. It’s like watching amateur hour reality TV compared to, I dunno, probably Kardashians who know what their lines are.
What can I say, it amuses me.
I’m pretty sure the new King is better at his job than the last several PMs the British have had.
This is the most apt (as well as darkly funny) take I’ve seen on the topic of how Americans look at the Coronation of King Charles III. I personally am amused by the inordinate fascination that some (and I emphasize that “some”) Americans have with the Royal Family, its members, its “glitz,” and, yes, its scandals.
I really thought that Charles had caused such scandal that had been put out to pasture and William was up next. And it would have been refreshing to see William assert himself into politics. I imagine he’d make Parliament and #10 have quite a bit of hand wringing.
That would make for some true britcom
Considering how long Charles’ parents lived, I think he’s got a reasonable shot at 20 years or so. They might even have paid off his coronation by the time William goes through the process.
You don’t actually need a living monarch to have monarchy-themed tourist attractions. Just ask the French.
My views on the Royals changed a lot when I visited London in Sept. 2019. We went to see an exhibit of da Vinci’s drawings that the Royals own. (this was to commemorate the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death) As I wandered the Queen’s gallery I couldn’t stop thinking about how these should be in a museum so people could see them regularly rather than when they decided to let some of them out of storage so the “little people” could see it. They own many ‘priceless’ pieces of art – which is yet another way they aren’t so benign or pointless… (and pay no estate taxes on them when a new generation takes over)
Extremely well put, John! Entertainment indeed!
What can I say, I like the tradition. I’m Australian, so it’s not strictly mine, but wherever you live, there’s royalty and nobility, and they might as well be born into it as scrubble up to it through merchant banking and real estate. But then I grew up on King Arthur and the knights of the round table.
I agree in this with my father, who thought it helped the British public treat their real government as civil servants—he was particularly impressed in 1945 when Churchill was turfed-out as P.M.. He (in this wise, at least) fortunately did not live to see the first Trump Presidency, but I can easily imagine his believing, as I do, that a noticeable part of that portion of the polity who worship that ‘orrible littul man would be better-off worshipping someone with an even more obviously unearned position in society but much less likely to influence government.
That is, borrowing language from the theists, I would hold that some people have a king-shaped hole in their souls. Some fill it with a fictional deityor deities, but many of those are still not satisfied and need more to fill it. Better that as much distance as were possible be maintained between the hole-fillers and actual power.
To be fair though, John, as a Brit I’d rather have a benign olf buffer like Charles as my head of state, than an elected disaster like Trump…
I’d have to look long and hard to find a less engaging topic than royalty in the 21st century.
Interestingly, the most compelling argument for keeping the monarchy here in Australia is to point at the US Presidential system and say “well we definitely don’t want THAT!”
Heredity seems less troublesome than duelling rich old folks in a reality show loosely called an election.