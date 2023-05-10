54
Posted on May 10, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 28 Comments
Well, I’m no longer in my “early fifties,” I’m smack dab in the middle of them, and of middle age. And you know what? So far, at least, my fifties have been terrific. I’m very definitely in the part of my life where I am comfortable with who I am and what I’ve done with my life, professionally and personally. I’m very definitely a known quantity. If you like me or my work, you can reasonably be assure that you will continue to do so for a while yet. If you don’t, well, it’s not going to get better for you anytime soon.
I’m also at the point where I pass the “Bus Test,” which is “If you were hit by a bus today, would you feel like the life you lived had value?” And I do: I’m nowhere near perfect, of course, and to essay my many flaws would take up much of the day. For all that, I think overall I’ve been a good husband, father and friend, I’ve done work to make my communities, nation and world better, and I’ve worked on myself to be a mostly decent human. Plus, lots of books and other work in other media, which will likely live past me for some indeterminate amount of time. It’s been a good life, and I’m glad I’ve gotten enough life to gain the wisdom to recognize this fact.
(To be clear, not planning on being hit by a bus any time soon — indeed, living where I do, I would have to go well out of my way to be hit by one. I have lots of future plans, which require me remaining alive for at least a while longer. That is the plan, and to the best of my ability, I am sticking to it.)
I don’t love everything about being in my 50s. Most of that is physical — a twinge in my knee, my back getting sore from how I was sleeping, the steadfast refusal of my body to stop being pear-shaped, and so on — but some of it is existential, like driving down the road earlier this week, enjoy the lovely spring weather and having some part of my brain casually wonder, wow, how many more springs are you going to get? Shut up, brain, let me focus on the moment. Realistically speaking I have lots of springs left, and I plan to enjoy them all.
But overall? Again, life is good. I like, on my birthday, reflecting that it is so. I will continue to do the work of being trying to be a better person each day, and writing good work, and being a kind and useful friend and spouse and parent. And soon enough I’ll be 55.
(Photos above by Athena, by the way.)
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday! Will there be cake? :)
Grateful you’re on the planet and doing what you do, John – wish you a happy birthday and many more!
“to essay my many flaws would day up much of the day”
Most appropriate typo occurrence ever.
Congratulations on another successful circuit ’round the Sun, good sir. May you enjoy many more.
You forget the prophesy from the Heathrow Eastercon where you were guest of honour… its not going to be a bus, it’s going to be a polar bear.
Happy Birthday! May they all find you in equally pleasant spirits…
Happy birthday and welcome to the knee twinge club. For me after-50 has turned out to be fantastic and just keeps getting better. Note: increased maintenance is involved but it’s worth the effort.
Happy birthday and many more, John.
Happy Birthday! Skip the cake, and have pie instead!
Happy birthday!
You and my wife share a birthday, a fact which gives me unending amusement since she banned your name from our household for a while (I tend to go a little overboard when I find new things I really like).
Happy birthday!
Happy Birthday! I loved my 50s, twinges aside, and am now learning to love my 60s (many more twinges, but, all in all, the nurses are surprised my blood pressure is in the normal range so there’s lots to be thankful for!) Like you, I feel if I had to shuffle off this mortal coil today, I’d be content, but, damn, this world is beautiful and I sure would enjoy seeing many more springs to come! Many happy returns and I hope you enjoy the day, the year, and the rest of your 50s! Athena did a great job on the photos!
Happy birthday! And stay out of the paths of buses! (Also semis.)
Happy birthday! I haven’t passed the bus test myself, maybe the bus quiz? Always a good idea to keep on striving to be a good human, hope your day is a particularly nice one 😊
Hippo Birdies 2 U!
54? Pfft! You are yet but a sweet summer child….
Now you’ve got the image of you wandering around looking for a bus to hit you living rent-free in my head. 🤪
Happy birthday!
Happy Birthday and enjoy many more! Life is a gift that should be fully embraced.
Happy birthday, John, and may there be many more, preferably in good health.
Life would be safer without buses!
No one could get hit by them, or thrown in front of them.
(jk. Public transport makes life a lot easier for a lot of people)
Happy happy, youngling. There’s still a lot more life left. But yeah, I feel ya. Tell the kiddos today that it’s possible to sleep “wrong” and they won’t believe ya. I know your futures, you little scoffers, and that’s what makes me smile.
Happy Birthday!
If you feel that way now, wait and see what 74 feels like. (It’s actually pretty good, especially considering the alternative.)
Happy Birthday. May you and your family continue to celebrate and enjoy each other for many years.
Happy Birthday! You young whipper-snapper.
Another orbit of the sun complete.
I am a couple of years younger than you, but feel similarly about myself and my stage of life. It’s a good feeling!
Happy birthday to you!
“If you don’t, well, it’s not going to get better for you anytime soon.” hahahahaha
In a hospital gown with your butt sticking out…
Happy birthday, and many more!