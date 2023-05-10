An Appropriate Cover: “With Or Without You”
Posted on May 10, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Fun fact: Bono, the lead singer of U2, has the same birthday as me: Today, May 10. So I thought it might be fun to essay one of his band’s more famous songs. It’s not going to replace the original, to be sure, but I enjoyed putting it together. Additionally, a thing I learned today: Singing like Bono is hard. But I understand even he has problems with it sometimes. I can sympathize. Happy birthday to us both, and enjoy.
— JS
The vocals were really good.
Shoot – forgot
Happy birthday!
Loved it.
Are you going to cover the obvious Beatles song ten years from now?