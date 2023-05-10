An Appropriate Cover: “With Or Without You”

Posted on May 10, 2023

Fun fact: Bono, the lead singer of U2, has the same birthday as me: Today, May 10. So I thought it might be fun to essay one of his band’s more famous songs. It’s not going to replace the original, to be sure, but I enjoyed putting it together. Additionally, a thing I learned today: Singing like Bono is hard. But I understand even he has problems with it sometimes. I can sympathize. Happy birthday to us both, and enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “An Appropriate Cover: “With Or Without You””

