New Books and ARCs, 5/12/23

Posted on May 12, 2023    Posted by      4 Comments

It’s Friday, and what better time to be thinking about books for the weekend. What in this stack of new books and ARCs is calling to you? Share in the comments!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 5/12/23”

  2. The new Tim Powers novella “After Many a Summer” by Subterranean Press must be mine! Luckily, past me pre-ordered it, so that’s easily accomplished.

  4. In the Lives of Puppets – I have no idea what it’s about, but I’ve really enjoyed the previous two books by TJ Klune, so I figure I’ll like this one too.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2023
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: