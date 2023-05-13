Archiving for Posterity: A Twitter Thread on Book Blurbing, 5/13/23
Archiving here for the sake of posterity (and not relying on Twitter for it; they’ve gone wonky, alas, so this is a cut and paste job)
1. To reiterate this once again for everyone: If you see me blurbing a book, it’s because I have actually read the fucking thing and I liked it enough to say so in public. I (and I daresay Neil) don’t have to blurb a goddamned thing for self-promotion.
2. A blurb won’t make or break a book, but they certainly can have an effect on the margins – several is the time where someone has told me they found a new favorite book because they saw my blurb for it and that helped them to take a chance on it. That makes me happy. It worked.
3. I think it’s easy to be cynical about blurbs and I think it’s reasonable to take them with a grain of salt (the bit about good authors sometimes having bad taste is… not wrong). But the heart of blurbing is authors being actual READERS and being excited to share new books.
4. Can you understand that when I blurbed, say, Ryka Aoki’s Light From Uncommon Stars, I was trying to convey my actual *sheer delight* at a wonderful story told in a way that I as a writer never could, and I as a reader felt was something new under the sun? How cool is that?
5. Did I know Ryka before I blurbed the book? Nope. Did I feel I owed a blurb because Tor is my publisher? Ask the Tor editors how many books of theirs I pass on (spoiler: Most). Did I do it to spin a web of self-promoting obligation? Fuck, that’s WORK, and I’m lazy.
6. I get nothing tangible from blurbing (aside from having read a book); I want nothing from anyone for doing it; no author or editor is obliged to me if I do blurb a book. If a book I blurb succeeds, I may joke about my power, but the author and book did the real work.
7. I get tired of everyone suggesting blurbs are mostly just a quid-pro-quo activity. There absolutely has been logrolling, but the day-to-day reality of it is editors reaching out and saying “I have this book, I love it so much, I think you’ll love it too, can I send it to you?”
8. Mostly I have to say no. I have very little time and I always – always – have five or six books in my “read for blurbs” folder on my computer. Even when I say “yes, send it,” I bounce off most of the books – some bad, some meh, some very good, but not for me.
9. Beyond that, you know what? If my name is going to be on someone else’s fucking cover, then I’m not gonna have it associated with something (or someone!) I think is trash, just to be nice. I’m not that nice, people. My name means something to *me,* and I have standards.
10. You may or may not like a book I blurb; my taste may not be your taste. But if you see my name on a book, talking about it specifically, you’ll know this for sure: That book? I think it’s worth reading. Hopefully you’ll think so, too. That’s it, that’s all. Nothing else.
11. There you have it. And now, as always, I end this tweet thread on a cat. Thanks for reading.
Note I have not linked to the originating essay, because some folks (surely, not you) will take that as an invite to visit the person who wrote that and be rude to them. As ever: please never be an asshole on my behalf. Also entertain the notion that the person mentioning me is not doing so with malice in their heart, and that it may be their experience is simply different than my own, which is sad, but understandable. Be that as it may, I don’t want the suggestion that I do what I do for cynical reasons to go without informed rebuttal.
You can probably still find the originating article if you are committed to doing so; if I learn that someone from here was less than polite there I will not be happy.
So much for blurbs! How about Big Ideas? i have bought (and read!) a few. Some did nothing for me. Some (like the recent DragonFall by LR Lam) I found fascinating, revelatory, and thoroughly enjoyable.
Sheer delight was my exact respond to Light from Uncommon Stars, also.
I hadn’t realized our tastes were that close, although I end up with more than a few books you blurb. I guess I’ll start paying more attention.
“We all know it’s a big commercial racket. It’s run by an Eastern syndicate, you know,” as Lucy Van Pelt would say. I think this is mostly because there are some people for whom everything is transactional and they can’t perceive of someone who has some fame sharing that with someone else unless there is something in it for them. Instead of, you know, people actually liking other people and the work they do. And being a fan, they want to share their joy with others.
I’ve added a note to the essay that links back to this statement. I won’t be removing the post, as there’s little point in doing so. It was not a good idea for me to be that careless with names, and I apologize for my thoughtlessness.
Then again, there’s the quintessential Neil Gaiman quote “I lost your book”.
John, I’m amazed at how responsive you are for a big name author. You seem wholly sincere in wanting to “give back” to the SF genre – which is admirable and rare. There are always cynics …
Serdar:
No worries and thank you!
Michael Vilian:
And I have a quote on a Sam Sykes book that says “I do not wish Sam Sykes dead.” I think most people understand what’s going on there.
John, you’re very welcome.
I have to be clear — and this is something I am noting in a follow-up post — this was not a personal thing. But I made it into one by naming names too freely, and assuming motives that were not necessarily in existence, or which I should have considered were personal and not universal. I don’t want to fall into traps like that again if I can help it.
I’m curious what, if anything, you say when they send you a book and you bounce off it. Do you tell the editor/author that outright? Or give a polite excuse?
I do wonder sometimes about the generic recurring blurbs. I know I’ve seen blurbs like “X (author) is one of the best in the business!….” that don’t actually have anything to do with the book it is on, and then get re-used over and over again.
Do they have to ask the blurber each time they put that blurb on a different book by the same author? Or do you lose control of a generic blurb, and they can put it on books you might not even have read, since, after all, you’re not actually vouching for the book in this case, just the author.
Well put. Thank you.
Serdar:
Thank you very much for the clarification; it is helpful and also a relief!
Marie Brennan:
If I bounce off it, I’ll tell the editor. It’s not an expression of the quality of the book, which may be quite good, just that I’m not the ideal audience for it.
Matthew Cook:
Generic recurring blurbs are often used on first runs of a book if more direct blurbs were not gotten, or the publisher thinks it’s enough for the purpose. I myself have a recurring blurb from Joe Hill that keeps showing up. In paperback editions, it’s often replaced, or moved to the back.
I read 54 books last year. Light From Uncommon Stars was possibly my favorite. I got a copy of it in my Hugo package, but I had already read it, thanks to you, and I do mean THANKS.
Ryka Aoki’s novel was FANTASTIC and I absolutely loved interviewing her on TO THE MOON, ALLISON. Glad you loved it, too. (Still would love to interview you!)
So which cat is that?
I hadn’t heard about Ryka Aoki before. Another author to try.
Thanks.
I normally open the book before I read the blurbs. Then look at the blurbs to see if there’s an author I haven’t read and try them.
I’m a backwards child.