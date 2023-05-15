Pre-Order a Signed and Personalized Copy of Starter Villain Through Subterranean Press

Yup, I’m teaming up with Subterranean Press once more to do the thing where, if you pre-order the latest novel (in this case, Starter Villain) through them, I will drive up to their warehouse and not only sign your book, but personalize it, to you or whomever you like. Pretty nifty! And yes, pretty sure they’ll ship wherever you like, as long as you’re willing to pay for the shipping. Check with them to be sure.

Here’s the link to get in your pre-order and to give them all the details for the personalization. There will be a cap on the number of books I will sign and they will ship, so be sure to order quickly so as not to miss out.

— JS

  1. I think Subterranean Press needs to fix their website. I tried to place an order but got “payment declined” with two different credit cards that I know to be valid.

  2. Matthew: If you haven’t already tried this, turn off any ad or script blockers. I’ve had those interfere with payment processing in the past; I can’t recall if I ever had that problem with Subterranean specifically.

