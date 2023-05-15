The Kaiju Preservation Society a Finalist for the 2023 Ohioana Book Award
And you ask, what is an Ohioana Book Award? Well, it’s the state book awards for Ohio, and there are several categories. The category I am a finalist for is “Fiction,” and here is the list of finalist authors and books in the category:
Hyde, Allegra. Eleutheria, Vintage
Ng, Celeste. Our Missing Hearts, Penguin
Okorafor, Nnedi. Noor, DAW
Scalzi, John. The Kaiju Preservation Society, Tor
Umrigar, Thrity. Honor, Algonquin Books
That’s a pretty formidable category, stacked with excellent books from fabulous authors. And me! I am delighted to have this peer group.
Here is the official announcement with all the 2023 finalists in every category. Ohio has some good writers, y’all. Congratulations to everyone!
— JS
Congratulations! Well deserved; it’s a terrific read.
As i just finished KPS today, (and loved it so much), this brings a smile. Cheers on the nom!