The Kaiju Preservation Society a Finalist for the 2023 Ohioana Book Award

And you ask, what is an Ohioana Book Award? Well, it’s the state book awards for Ohio, and there are several categories. The category I am a finalist for is “Fiction,” and here is the list of finalist authors and books in the category:

Hyde, Allegra. Eleutheria, Vintage

Ng, Celeste. Our Missing Hearts, Penguin

Okorafor, Nnedi. Noor, DAW

Scalzi, John. The Kaiju Preservation Society, Tor

Umrigar, Thrity. Honor, Algonquin Books

That’s a pretty formidable category, stacked with excellent books from fabulous authors. And me! I am delighted to have this peer group.

Here is the official announcement with all the 2023 finalists in every category. Ohio has some good writers, y’all. Congratulations to everyone!

— JS