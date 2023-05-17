Don’t Buy This Place
There’s this building in the neighboring town of Piqua (yes, home of Captain Underpants) that I pass by occasionally, and I’m a little obsessed with it, because it is slowly but inexorably being eaten by vines, and no one seems to be doing anything about it. The building is for sale by owner (you can just see the sign, off-kilter, in the window), but I don’t know who would want it, nor could I recommend in good conscience that anyone buy it except possible to tear it down. For all that, I want to know its story and how it got into the state it’s currently at. The house haunts me, basically. There’s a tale here.
Any buildings like this in your personal history – one that you have no connection with, but still have a powerful interest in?
I have a few such buildings in my life. The one that leaps to mind immediately is the old Oral Rogers building in downtown Tulsa. It’s a large building with no windows, and by all accounts has been condemned for years.
Yet it sits in a place of prominence, and the owner’s relationship with the city makes it fascinating to me. Oral was a televangelist, who also had the rare feature of believing strongly in education. He built a university that both of my parents graduated from, and where my mother currently works.
That university was the only project that worked out. He built a hospital that managed to operate for a few years before going out of business. Did I mention he was really into faith healing? Yes, he believed in a total health model treating the whole patient, mind body and soul.
It is impossible to live in this city long without developing links to Oral. My paternal grandfather passed away in his hospital. As such, I have complicated feelings regarding the man himself.
No less, his building sitting empty all these years on prime real estate baffles and astounds me. It seems to me bad brand management on the part of the university letting a building built by their founder to rot.
There are two.
When I was an undergraduate, I lived in an up/down duplex on 13th street in Atlanta. It was a bit of an iffy neighborhood but we had cool neighbors upstairs and on either side. All of it has been leveled now, mostly to make parking lots for the restaurants that serve the condos. That’s what happened to my house. But in the middle of it all, there is still one lonely, dark bungalow that still houses The Theosophical Society. I’m baffled why they didn’t take the money for their location and run.
Then there is my current neighborhood, Grant Park. It used to be a single estate, that of Lemuel P. Grant, who built the first railroad into what became Atlanta. Grant’s mansion is still here, but it is off limits because it is a disaster area. The roof is caved in, there are trees growing inside, the floors are dangerous to walk on. However, as recently as the 50’s – 60’s it was occupied by none other than Arnold Palmer. So disaster came fairly recently in its history, and I’d really like to know what happened and why.
Fascinating. Is that a door, on the right, that is overgrown? How do people get in there…. Gulp. Or get out?
Also want a story about the overgrown house.
I have heard of houses haunted by people. This is the first time I have heard of a person being haunted by a house. But you knew that.
There are a few buildings being slowly returned to the earth as they are taken over by the vines, mud, trees. I just want to say would someone just bulldoze this?
In the town I grew up in, Orinda, California, they had (and have) an absolutely majestic Art Deco theater. It went into decline in the late 1970s and into the 1980s and the (ultimately aborted) plan to tear the whole thing down was the sine qua non of the effort to incorporate the town.
It was eventually refurbished and has to be one of the top ten art deco cinemas in North America.
And it is an objectively terrible place to see a movie. The screen is small and remote, the sound is iffy at best. As soulless as big AMC IMAX theater might be, once the movie starts, you are immersed. The Orinda continues to struggle along — and I’d hate to see it go — but I go to movies so rarely (and then only the really big tent poles) I haven’t seen a movie there since Episode I.
But if you ever happen to pass through town, it has a stunning neon sign — and is worth seeing a movie there once.
John, we have one at the end of our block, and it’s INHABITED. I researched it 20 years ago and discovered there’d been a divorce. The woman got to continue living in the house, but if she moved out, the husband got the house and the valuable land it’s on. So she stayed and has allowed the house to collapse around her. Much of the siding has fallen off, the back porch rotted, and most of the windows don’t open. The back yard is now an impenetrable forest of trees and blackberry vines (she has to load her gabage into her car trunk and drive it around to the back alley cans for pickup). I suspect the husband may already have died, as she’s in her late 80s. The real winner will be the contractor who eventually buys the place. They’re knocking down beautifully maintained Craftsman houses on our street to built Fortress Moderne mansions, and this place won’t even require much in the way of demolition!
Have you ever looked at the Feral Homes photo galleries of houses around Detroit?
I don’t blame you for being haunted by this place. Look at those vines! Who wouldn’t be?
We have a former vet clinic a couple of miles away that was COMPLETELY covered in vines. It was really something wonderful. I was just thinking about it the other day in how much it blended in with the landscape so much better than all of the other buildings in the area.
When the clinic closed, the vines all came down, so it’s almost the opposite of what you are having.
Buildings that take real estate (heh) in my mind are aplenty. Hope to share those later, but this week is WEIRD at work.
Hope you find out the story. Or, write a story that satisfies your haunt.
Haunted by? not really. Fascinated by is more like it: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/alameda-spite-house
Orinda Theater mentioned above – it is nice looking on the outside. I remember seeing a movie or two there, but I don’t remember much about the insides. Now, the Castro Theater in SF is/was awesome both inside and out. I used to go there for the Noir festival every year pre-pandemic.
@Max H Malcolm Do you mean Oral Roberts?
Yes, there was a house that haunted me for many years. It was just off I-5 facing the freeway. If not there, then it was on 505. I am not sure when it was abandoned, but I first saw it in 1984. Over the next 15 or 20 years, it slowly collapsed. I drove up that way most years between 1984 and the mid-late-90s; the last time was maybe in 2010? It disappeared completely. I wish I had taken photos.
I was wondering if that was kudzu but then I realized that if it was the house would be completely covered in the time it took for you to compose and post this.
Not an attractive building and it looks like it is located at the top of a T intersection. Automatic bad vibes.
We lived in an old Glasgow tenement flat, 1890s red sandstone. Across the road another line of the same 3-storey flats. One flat opposite and below us was unfurnished except for a grand piano in the big bay window. The lights never came on in that flat. No one ever went in or out. One day, the police opened the door to let the utility company in. We were shocked to see the light on and people moving around. They did what they needed to and left, and the flat returned to its splendid vacancy, just a grand piano and nothing else. And we never saw another light there.
I grew up in a rural small town and have seen a couple of old barns, pump houses, and other outbuildings completely destroyed by blackberry vines. That building just needs a weekend with some garden sheers and a coat of paint.
The sheer number of old ‘Addams Family’ -style houses in Massachusetts would stagger you. In every state of repair and dis-repair.
Years ago I had to deliver to a house in Springfield that had been the set for the movie, “The Reincarnation Of Peter Proud.”
(Showing my age here…)
In Fairhope AL during the 1970s & 80s there was a lovely but abandoned 2-story building situated on the cusp of downtown. Formerly a bicycle repair shop, for years a neon ‘Schwinn’ sign in the front bay window, obviously on a timer, illuminated the accumulating dust on the bay window shelving. Stories I heard varied the theme of a family real estate squabble following a death, but no one seemed to know for sure who owned it, making it a minor haunted house mystery. It never went up for sale, and the power wasn’t cut until I was well into high school. Even as town began expanding exponentially during the 1990s, the place remained untouched until relatively recently, renovated into a frou-frou tourist boutique.
I haven’t lived there for years now, and at this point the lingering question for me is: Whatever happened to that fantastic neon Schwinn sign?
Yup, the Historic St. Petersburg YMCA building at 116 5th St S, St. Petersburg, FL. (Feel free to look it up online, there have been several stories about it in the Tampa Bay Times over the years.) There’s a slight personal connection in that, pre-pandemic, I used to work in an office in the next lot over and we had a conference room overlooking it from the east. There have been various owners over the years with plans to restore and re-open it as various things, but none of them have actually managed to do so. It’s considered a historic building so there’s only so much that can be changed by anyone who wants to update it, which apparently none of the owners sufficiently researched before making their plans, because they ALWAYS end up abandoning whatever they had planned and trying to find a new buyer.
EMPTY HOUSE — SINCE 2015
On January 21, 1950, Kenny married the love of his life, Ruth, at her parents house in Ohio. They shared over 63 wonderful years of marriage before she preceded him in death in January, 2013. Kenny, age 87, died two years later, in January, 2015.
Since his death, their house has been empty. It still is deeded to Kenny. Someone eventually removed the abandoned vehicles, and someone mows the yard twice a year. It sits on a very nice piece of acreage, with a little stream in the back. The barn is full of crumbling and rotten detritus, and the house windows are broken and open to the weather and wildlife.
I’m kind of in love with this house, and what it symbolizes. Every year it becomes less a monument to a family, and more of a testament to the irresistible forces of time and nature. Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust. What humans build, time unbuilds.
I keep painting it:
https://www.artsibitsi.com/traditional-media/paint
Yes. There’s a grand old house in a nearby very small town that is just crumbling into itself. I get so sad for it when we drive by. It was a very nice place 10 years ago, and now it’s trash. :(