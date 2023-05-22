The Winner of the Starter Villain ARC Contest
Posted on May 22, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
It’s George Berry, who was one of three who correctly guessed the number (“792”), and then was the one chosen by Alexa when I asked her to pick a number between one and three. His ARC will be signed and personalized and sent on its way today. Congrats to him and thank you to everyone who played along!
(And yes, I will remove any errant cat hairs before shipping.)
For everyone else: Remember that you can pre-order signed and personalized hardcover versions of Starter Villain via the fine folks at Subterranean Press; I’m going to be driving up to their warehouse in September to sign the whole bunch. That said, they’re at 70% of their cap already, so if you want to be sure you get one, go ahead and do that pre-order now.
— JS
Congrats to George Berry. I am a little jealous.
Spice tolerates having the book on her pretty well.
A real Rush of comments on that post. Is that the most you’ve gotten on a post?
Congrats to the lucky winner!
Me, I’d consider the errant cat hairs to be a happy addition to the prize!
I can be patient. I can be patient. I can be patient. (Repeat as necessary.)
Congratulations George Berry!
Cat hairs might add to the collect-ability quotient.
I asked if I could win Spice? Well? She reminds me so much of my old porch cat, Maxine. What about it, Scalzi?
Congrats to the winner!
That’s a handsome cover! Is there a “house” ARC design that you can fill in author and title or does the designer do one for each book?
Is this the rare “SFF Sleeps on Cats” variant?