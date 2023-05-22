The Winner of the Starter Villain ARC Contest

It’s George Berry, who was one of three who correctly guessed the number (“792”), and then was the one chosen by Alexa when I asked her to pick a number between one and three. His ARC will be signed and personalized and sent on its way today. Congrats to him and thank you to everyone who played along!

(And yes, I will remove any errant cat hairs before shipping.)

For everyone else: Remember that you can pre-order signed and personalized hardcover versions of Starter Villain via the fine folks at Subterranean Press; I’m going to be driving up to their warehouse in September to sign the whole bunch. That said, they’re at 70% of their cap already, so if you want to be sure you get one, go ahead and do that pre-order now.

— JS