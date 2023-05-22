The Winner of the Starter Villain ARC Contest

Posted on May 22, 2023    Posted by      9 Comments

It’s George Berry, who was one of three who correctly guessed the number (“792”), and then was the one chosen by Alexa when I asked her to pick a number between one and three. His ARC will be signed and personalized and sent on its way today. Congrats to him and thank you to everyone who played along!

(And yes, I will remove any errant cat hairs before shipping.)

For everyone else: Remember that you can pre-order signed and personalized hardcover versions of Starter Villain via the fine folks at Subterranean Press; I’m going to be driving up to their warehouse in September to sign the whole bunch. That said, they’re at 70% of their cap already, so if you want to be sure you get one, go ahead and do that pre-order now.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

9 Comments on “The Winner of the Starter Villain ARC Contest”

  3. A real Rush of comments on that post. Is that the most you’ve gotten on a post?

  4. Congrats to the lucky winner!

    Me, I’d consider the errant cat hairs to be a happy addition to the prize!

  7. I asked if I could win Spice? Well? She reminds me so much of my old porch cat, Maxine. What about it, Scalzi?

  8. Congrats to the winner!

    That’s a handsome cover! Is there a “house” ARC design that you can fill in author and title or does the designer do one for each book?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2023
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: