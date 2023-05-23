I’m Skeptical

Of what? I don’t know, man, what ya got?

Busy day today. Cool doings are transpiring. I look forward to sharing them with you soon.

— JS

5 Comments on “I’m Skeptical”

  2. … of whether there’ll still be a resolution to the United States’ current debt ceiling crisis in time to avoid a sovereign default. My anxiety level about this has certainly started to rise.

  4. I, too, am skeptical. I live in Florida, so I have as much right to be skeptical as any non- conservative voter in Ohio.

    Our supposed Governor is probably going to make the opening moves in the Presidential arena today, and that scares me, deeply.

  5. I’m skeptical of a report from a painter on my property who claims a rattle snake went under/into my smallest shed. Someone NOT ME should go check that out.

