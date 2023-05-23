I’m Skeptical
Posted on May 23, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Of what? I don’t know, man, what ya got?
Busy day today. Cool doings are transpiring. I look forward to sharing them with you soon.
— JS
Posted on May 23, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Of what? I don’t know, man, what ya got?
Busy day today. Cool doings are transpiring. I look forward to sharing them with you soon.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Skeptical Brando, is skeptical.
… of whether there’ll still be a resolution to the United States’ current debt ceiling crisis in time to avoid a sovereign default. My anxiety level about this has certainly started to rise.
Cool doings, you say?
Right…
I, too, am skeptical. I live in Florida, so I have as much right to be skeptical as any non- conservative voter in Ohio.
Our supposed Governor is probably going to make the opening moves in the Presidential arena today, and that scares me, deeply.
I’m skeptical of a report from a painter on my property who claims a rattle snake went under/into my smallest shed. Someone NOT ME should go check that out.