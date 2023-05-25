Balticon Bound
Away from the computer for most of the day because Krissy and I are headed to Balticon, where, among the many other things I will do, I will be picking up the Robert A. Heinlein Award, which I am pretty jazzed about, I have to say. I’ll also be doing a reading, a signing, and several panels. It’ll be fun! If you’re in or around the Baltimore area this weekend and are looking for something to do, it’s not to late to register at the convention. See you there.
Krissy and I are actually driving to Balticon because once we looked at our flight options out of Dayton, we realized that the amount of time we’d spend traveling by plane (including travel to airports and time between flights) would be nearly exactly the same as driving by car, and this way, at the end of it, we wouldn’t have to pick up a car rental. So that was nice. It does mean we’ll be on the road a while. Good news is, Krissy and I are good at making conversation with each other.
I’ll probably pop in a couple of times over the weekend, but just in case I don’t: Happy Memorial Day Weekend, y’all. Enjoy your long weekend.
— JS
Congratulations on the Heinlein Award. I will be at Balticon, though most of the time I’ll be running my used book tables in the Dealers Room – Bayside Books. Hope to see you there!
To quote from Spider Robinson, RAH, RAH, R.A.H.! You definitely carry his banner but with a 21st-century sensibility! Go Scalzi!
Nice work, John. Well deserved.
See you there! (Quite literally, as we’re on some panels together. :) ) Mother Nature has rolled out a fairly nice Friday & Saturday for you.
Well deserved, John! Keep the great work coming, please.
Hope you have nice driving weather over whichever set of mountains you have to traverse!
I myself prefer the Pa. Turnpike, as compared to I-68 through West Virginia, but that’s mostly a case of the devil you know best.
Save journey, John. Also, well earned for the Heinlein Award. Stuff yourself with the local cuisine. There is no such thing as too many crab cakes. And while you’re a little south of Philly, I hear you can still get a decent stake sandwich there. And don’t forget the kosher garlic pickles. Gods I miss those. Have fun storming the castle!
Congratulations!
Be sure to set up your parking in advance . . .
I liked the PA Turnpike but I haven’t taken it in a while. I had heard that it had gotten substantially more expensive and even more so if you don’t have EZ-Pass.
See you in Baltimore!
Happy for you in receiving the Heinlein Award. Gosh, he with his science fiction for us younger “fans to be” just pulled me in and never let go. Add in Clarke, Asimov, etc… and I had found my place.
You fit in with these greats, so again congratulations.