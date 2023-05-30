And Now, The Scalzi Family Foundation Logo
Posted on May 30, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 23 Comments
The Scalzi Family Foundation has begun its philanthropical mission (beginning with sponsoring the 2023 Gen Con Writers’ Symposium), and so it behooved us to have an official logo. I commissioned artist Natalie Metzger to create one, and she came up with something I really liked. It’s welcoming, features elements that go well with the people involved (cats, stars, whimsy) and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s fun and it’s here to do a little bit of good in the world.
Plus, in addition to the “warm” version above, we have a “cool” version as well, depending on use circumstance, because it’s nice to have options:
And of course a black and white option as well:
This is all good stuff, and I thank Natalie for doing such a fabulous job with it. You’ll see the logo in action soon!
— JS
Is that Ghlaghghee? When she was young and less dignified? Or some other absolutely beautiful kitty.
Not any specific cat of ours, we didn’t want to make the other cats jealous.
OMG. That is really cute thing to see after a hard long day I’ve had today. Cheered me up!
I think that can also work as the House of Scalzi coat of arms
Soooo purrfect! Great job by your artist!
No hate. Only cat. Absolutely magnificent!
Love it! It’s so Scalzi.
Very nice. And whimsical. I’m sure the cats approve.
I really like the black and white one. Very cool.
Cats….😕
I like it! I just don’t get the three dots on the ring. Are those planets orbiting around the cat? :-)
Charlie would like a word…..
Welp, that put a smile on my face!
I love it! Except…
“I just don’t get the three dots on the ring.”
Same here. If those are supposed to be planets (my best guess), then I’d suggest giving them light and dark sides, with a curved terminator that would make it obvious that they’re three-dimensional objects.
As it stands, I think some people are going to be scratching their heads over those three big black dots… and a successful logo should above all be understandable at a glance.
Your path to becoming a Rockefeller is now complete.
The circle with the 3 dots is obviously Lithium.
Having successfully taped bacon to a cat, I suggest Scalzi brand bacon, so you can stick your cat logo on it.
Also, nice logo design – would go well on an enamel pin, making a really cool giveaway for signing events etc
totes adorbs :-)
I really love this.
Is that bacon under the cat’s paws? 🤣
Can’t go wrong centering your foundation’s logo around a cat! Lovely.
Shiran may have an idea worth pursuing here re: coats of arms.
Looks great!
Little Fuzzy?