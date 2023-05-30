And Now, The Scalzi Family Foundation Logo

Posted on May 30, 2023    Posted by      23 Comments

The Scalzi Family Foundation has begun its philanthropical mission (beginning with sponsoring the 2023 Gen Con Writers’ Symposium), and so it behooved us to have an official logo. I commissioned artist Natalie Metzger to create one, and she came up with something I really liked. It’s welcoming, features elements that go well with the people involved (cats, stars, whimsy) and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s fun and it’s here to do a little bit of good in the world.

Plus, in addition to the “warm” version above, we have a “cool” version as well, depending on use circumstance, because it’s nice to have options:

And of course a black and white option as well:

This is all good stuff, and I thank Natalie for doing such a fabulous job with it. You’ll see the logo in action soon!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

23 Comments on “And Now, The Scalzi Family Foundation Logo”

  1. Is that Ghlaghghee? When she was young and less dignified? Or some other absolutely beautiful kitty.

  3. OMG. That is really cute thing to see after a hard long day I’ve had today. Cheered me up!

  11. I like it! I just don’t get the three dots on the ring. Are those planets orbiting around the cat? :-)

  14. I love it! Except…

    “I just don’t get the three dots on the ring.”

    Same here. If those are supposed to be planets (my best guess), then I’d suggest giving them light and dark sides, with a curved terminator that would make it obvious that they’re three-dimensional objects.

    As it stands, I think some people are going to be scratching their heads over those three big black dots… and a successful logo should above all be understandable at a glance.

  16. Having successfully taped bacon to a cat, I suggest Scalzi brand bacon, so you can stick your cat logo on it.
    Also, nice logo design – would go well on an enamel pin, making a really cool giveaway for signing events etc

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2023
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: