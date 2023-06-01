Starter Villain Review at Publishers Weekly

And it’s a pretty damn good one, too. An excerpt:

“In this clever, fast-paced thriller, Hugo Award winner Scalzi (The Kaiju Preservation Society) subverts classic supervillain tropes with equal measures of tongue-in-cheek humor and common sense. Scalzi balances all the double-crosses and assassination attempts with ethical quandaries, explorations of economic inequality, and humor… The result is a breezy and highly entertaining genre send-up.”

The review is up at the PW site, but be warned that it has mild spoilers for the book content.

I know of another trade review that will be up soon, and I’ll post about that when I can. In the meantime, a nice way to start the official review season for the book!

— JS