New Books and ARCs, 6/2/23
Posted on June 2, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi
Heading into the first weekend of June and we have a nice stack of new books and ARCs, including a whole bunch of Ann Leckie reissues. What here is going to get you through some lazy June nights? Share in the comments!
— JS
Ann Leckie! Catherynne M. Valente! John Crowley! And then some. What a haul.
Oooh, new John Crowley!
Jacqueline Carey!!!
Already preordered Cassiel’s Servant and own most of the Leckie. (Should really see if I can still find Ancillary Sword in the old cover, so it matches.)
Glad they numbered the new editions.
The Valente looks tempting, but way out of budget.
Wow, great haul this week. Translation State was good and I think I would love the Valente too (but maybe I’ll get the ebook…)
Translation State! Why do you have that and I don’t? (don’t worry, I’ll get mine on Tuesday, we all know the drill)
Noticing two Subterraneans there but not Arkady Martine’s new novella Rose/House (a copy of which just showed up on my doorstep).
I’m going to read my first NK Jemisin (yes I know I’m a million years behind!)
For most writers, language is a tool they use to construct interesting narratives, and many do quite a fine job of it.
Catherynne Valente seems to use it more like a paintbrush, exulting in the textures and patterns as much as the final portrait that emerges.
I enjoy reading words that the author so obviously took such great pleasure in assembling.
You have the new Jacqueline Carey I AM FULL OF JEALOUSY AND ALSO DELIGHT!
I’m also interested in reading the Ann Leckie and Ebony Gate.