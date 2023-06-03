New Music: “Magnetic Fields Around an Ultra-Luminous X-Ray Source”
Posted on June 3, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi
So named for the illustration I borrowed from NASA/JPL-Caltech for the cover (you can do that, it’s public domain, if you’re a US citizen, your taxes paid for it), and also because the piece is kind of space-y and loopy, in a relentlessly thumpy electronic sort of way. It’s built around a series of musical loops I programmed, played (mostly) in a round. I like it. Hope you like it too.
Nice!
Regina me of Tangerine Dream or Jean Michel Jarre.
“reminds” ^^^
Hearing some Slylandro probe vibes. (This is a positive thing.)
Oh, I enjoyed this! The interplay of textures/rhythms is very fun, and the layers building up then down gives it a nice sense of contour for structure. :D