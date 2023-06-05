Keeping Up With The Joneses, Part 1: Raiders of the Lost Ark
In case you didn’t know, there’s a new Indiana Jones movie coming out at the end of this month called The Dial of Destiny. I keep seeing trailers for it, and I expect it to be a big hit summer movie, so I thought I should go see it. But before I do that, I knew I needed to actually see the other four first, since I never have before. Last week, I sat down and watched Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time, and I’m here to report that I did not like it.
I know, I know, sacrilegious. Let me explain.
Raiders of the Lost Ark is an action movie that is jam-packed with fight scenes, chase scenes, and overall tons of action scenes, yet I found the movie boring and couldn’t really get into it. I paused it halfway through and sighed because I still had so much to go. It was a slog to get through.
Other than it being kind of boring, I’m not a fan of the premise overall. For example, the opening scene is of Indiana stealing an artifact from a temple in order to bring it back to America and put it in a museum. That’s just not really like, good, you know? And sure, maybe it’s “a movie of its time,” but that aspect definitely doesn’t age well.
Another aspect that doesn’t age well (and probably should’ve been more of an issue at the time) is the past relationship between Marion and Indiana. Some of the first words spoken between them in the movie is “I was a child. I was in love. It was wrong and you knew it!” to which Indiana replies “You knew what you were doing.”
Bruh.
I want you to read that again. My literal reaction was “HUH?” Turns out, Marion was FIFTEEN when she was with Indiana in the past. And maybe you’re thinking, okay well maybe he was like eighteen or something. HE’S TEN YEARS OLDER THAN HER. He was almost twenty-five and was WITH A FIFTEEN YEAR OLD. “Oh, it’s of its time,” yeah, well, maybe this time was a little fucked up!
Not only that, but for Indiana to say “you knew what you were doing.” BRO YOU FUCKED A CHILD AND NOW YOU’RE BLAMING HER FOR IT. Anyways, awful stuff, moving on.
Let’s talk instead about how they did a fake-out death for Marion. I’m not a hater when it comes to fake-out deaths. I think they’re a perfectly mediocre, if not overdone, plot device. But at the time, it probably was much more interesting and much less overdone. My issue with the use of it in this movie lies in the explanation of it later on, when Indiana finds Marion alive.
He says, “they must have switched the baskets.”
That’s it? They must’ve switched the baskets? When?! How?! And most importantly, why?! What’s the reason they switched the baskets, when did they have an opportunity to, and how did they pull it off? Where’d they even get another basket so last minute?! That is some seriously lazy writing.
Speaking of lazy writing, how about that iconic line, “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?” Yes, indeed, why were there snakes in there?! Yes, while I know they were getting into the “sealed tomb” from the wall that led to the outside or whatever, it doesn’t really explain why there would be any snakes in there in the first place. There’s no food or water in there! I can understand perhaps a snake or two roaming around, there’s just no reason for there to be like, a thousand of them down there all over each other like that. It just doesn’t make any sense!
Also, how convenient is it that the bad guys opened the box before giving it to Hitler? They really just took care of themselves without Indiana having to do anything. He didn’t prevent them from getting the box, he wasn’t going to prevent them from completing their mission, the only reason he “won” in the end was because they opened it while he was tied up. He did nothing! The conflict resolved itself without his intervention. He got so lucky.
I don’t know, this movie was just kind of a mess overall. So much happened, and yet it feels like nothing did. I didn’t enjoy watching it, and I don’t like Indiana as a character. I can see why a lot of people grew up loving it, and why it was cool at the time, but does it hold up? Not really.
We’ll see if the second one fares better.
Ms. Scalzi, I expect I am not going to be the first one to say this, but if Raiders of the Lost Ark didn’t do it for you, I expect you’re going to find Temple of Doom a yawn.
(Though, if you DO like it better, that will be quite an interesting article and I expect a fresh take… who knows?)
Spoiler: it will not.
The third one is pretty good though, IMO.
Did not like. Star Wars either. Saw both in the first week of release, been baffled every since.
But both are throwbacks to the 30’s so that is the time of which they are of.
Untangle that preposition.
I have to agree… I expect you’ll be less than impressed going forward…
Well…just a heads-up, if you didn’t like Raiders of the Lost Ark, then you’re REALLY not going to like what you see in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
I don’t know what the hell they were thinking with her being fifteen. Ewwwwwwwwwww.
Thank you for writing that, even with the Baleful Eye of Fandom likely to turn your way. I look forward to seeing what you think of the others.
While I totally get and agree with your criticisms, for the most part (I tend to tolerate deus ex machina more than most), I saw ROTLA in the theater when it was brand new, and I was 22. It was glorious! I think you might have been bored because the kind of visual effects that are in that movie are in every damned TV show now. Back then, they were new, exciting, and, as I said, glorious!
Never saw it and trust from your review I don’t want to.
Yeah, none of the IJ movies aged well.
Did I enjoy it at the time? Sure. Somewhat less so due to a friend who saw many more movies than me giving a literal blow by blow account. Who knew my parents were going to take me to see it?
As for the elements you mentioned and more I agree they are seriously cringe. Dunno what to tell you but it never occurred to us at the time that museum artifacts were theft.
The age thing? Eww, had no idea it was that large. Although to be fair I was a 13yr old boy at the time and neither math nor morals were exactly priorities of mine. (Sorry, 13 yr old boys are just gross.)
The last one was horrible. I liked all of the others, particularly the first one. It was written to be like the serials of the 1940’s. I would recommend going back and watching some of those and then it will make more sense what they were doing and why it was dated (for a reason).
On the snakes, I guess it wasn’t that sealed, and snakes brumate underground. Not sure if those types of snakes do it, or snakes at all in that part of the world do, but finding caves and other underground spaces full of snakes is surely the inspiration.
On the age thing, yes it’s set in a time when that kind of thing happened, and yes, it was filmed at a time when that was less shocking, but it’s supposed to be inappropriate even for the time. The movie never actually comes out and says the ages, those come from the novelization.
In Jurassic Park, the actor who played Dr Grant was 43 while Ellie’s actress was 23, and no one made note of it until later that he was almost twice her age. So even 1990 was “a different time”
I love Raiders of the Lost Ark, but you make some good points for sure.
George Lucas wanted Marion to be eleven. Steven Spielberg talked him into going up to fifteen. Ew.
If you didn’t like Raiders, I don’t think you’re going to like Temple of Doom. It’s kind of a mess, and there’s one scene in it that I literally can’t watch because it’s so gross. This from a person who cheerfully watches autopsies on crime shows while eating dinner.
The third one is really good, IMO. I enjoyed that one as well.
The fourth one…yeah, no. I pretend that one doesn’t exist.
Enjoyed this review. Thanks!
The only input that I will suggest is that Indy never really was a moral good-guy to me. He’s funny and knowledgeable about archaeology, but morals has little to do with it.
The actual appeal of these movies was the action, which was pretty exciting at the time. You’ve seen tons of it since, and done better. Indy did it on a big scale early on.
Suggest going forward not to assume Indy is a good-guy hero. He’s very self-serving. He gets in scary, spooky situations and does anything to get out of them, and fairness or chivalry doesn’t matter. Not really a hero.
That’s pretty much it.
As Shannon says, the key thing to know about RAIDERS (and to some degree the sequels) is that it was made as an explicit homage to/revival of the old-school Saturday afternoon movie serials of the 1930s and ’40s – and because RAIDERS is the first in the series, it’s the closest of them all to the source material. What this means is that a lot of the stuff that looks like bad or lazy writing has probably been written that way deliberately because that was the way it was done in the original serials.
This is most especially true of things like the basket switch and anything resembling a death trap – from the standpoint of the serials, the more over-the-top the threat, the better, regardless of how implausible the setup for it might be. This is also why the resolutions of old-school serial cliffhangers often had to cheat blatantly to get the heroes out of danger. The cliffhanger itself did such a good job of making death look inescapable that the beginning of the next episode often had to roll back the scene several beats in order to show how escape was achieved, generally by showing that the buildup in the prior week’s climax had made things look much dicier than they actually were.
The serials also had their share of deus ex machina elements, not unlike that of RAIDERS’ ending – although it’s arguably also useful to look at this as an early instance of Spielberg invoking his Jewish heritage, whereby the holy power of the Ark overwhelms the Nazis attempting to use the artifact for evil ends.
That said, you’re absolutely right to point out that the Indy/Marion relationship as described in the movie is indeed inappropriate as h*ll. If memory serves, I think that aspect of the movie actually did come in for at least some criticism when the film was originally released, and may be part of the reason we didn’t see Marion again until the fourth movie.
////
Now then, observations on going forward: to date, the rule for the Indy franchise is that the odd-numbered films are the (relatively) good ones, whereas the even-numbered films are the sketchy ones. RAIDERS and GRAIL are stronger homages to the serials (and GRAIL has Sean Connery, which helps immensely) and better action movies overall. This is, you’ll note, exactly opposite the rule for original-cast STAR TREK movies, in which the odd-numbered films are the duds and the even-numbered are the winners.
That said, for what I find a better execution of the overall premise, track down streaming reruns of the TV series RELIC HUNTER, starring Tia Carrere in the Indy role and Christien Anholt as her partner/UST object. Carrere’s character, Sydney Fox, is much better about returning the relics she finds to their rightful caretakers, and the relationship between the two leads is kept to an amusing simmer throughout.
I admit to loving Raiders when it first came out, but agree with everything you point out being problematic (how did I miss Marion being 15? Ewww!)
After reading reviews and people’s reactions, I decided to skip the second movie. I’m glad I did, and it didn’t at all impede my ability to enjoy the subsequent ones. So if you don’t like to watch really gross stuff, feel free to skip it.
No, the movies don’t really hold up, although #3 is pretty good.
The thing is, many of the story beats surprised and delighted audiences when the movie first came out. When the expert swordsman shows up in the marketplace and Indy just shoots him instead of having an elaborate fight, audiences roared with laughter. It was a signature moment that they brought back for later movies.
Likewise, Indy finds Marion tied up in the tent and then doesn’t rescue her because it would ruin his mission, which was Not How Movies Were Done.
And so on. The fight scenes were thrilling and inventive at the time and that whip seemed wildly esoteric. Plus, when it came out, some segment of the audience had seen the original serials as kids.
The third movie is better. The fourth has Cate Blanchett but is otherwise busy and dull.
Watching the second movie feels like drinking poison.
Why torture yourself with this franchise? Life is short. Don’t spend 8 more hours with Indiana Jones. Try something new or something old. “I’m going to Pass on that.” can be freeing.
I’ve read some commenters argue that Indy not being needed at the end was the point – it shows the power of God to protect the Ark of the Covenant without human aid. Not saying that this is my viewpoint though – it really is more of a serial-style movie.
Temple of Doom truly sucks, but Last Crusade is worth a watch.
Very good review, many excellent points. I did not like those movies either. The special effects were a big deal for that time, and that is about it.
I liked the first and thought the rest were ok but keep in mind that I’ve not seen the Raider in thirty years. And the others I only watched once.
Over at File 770, we have the concept of the Suck Fairy who visits works we liked a long time ago but haven’t read or watched in that time. I suspect it might get the disapproval of the Suck Fairy if I watched it now.
“We’ll see if the second one fares better.”
I’m so sorry for what’s about to happen.
Grace
I saw the first movie shortly after it was released and enjoyed it. The special effects were good for the early 80s. I did not realize Marion was so young.
Hated Temple of Doom especially the Kate Capshaw character who spent most of the movie screaming.
Third movie with Sean Connery was better.
For me, none of these movies have aged well.
Ok. As an archaeologist (my specialties are Bronze Age Greece & animal bone analysis, if you are interested), my reaction every time Indy says “that belongs in a museum” was, “in it’s country of origin!”, so I hear you. But in the olden days, prior to the 60’s & 70’s or so, that was not so much a thing. There was a museum in Egypt where some excavated artifacts went, set up by the French & British. If you are interested, I recommend Barbara Mertz’s Temples, Tombs & Hieroglyphs, 2nd edition.
But here’s my question, if you dislike Indiana Jones so much, why do you want to watch the rest? Given your issues with I, they don’t get any better.
My big issue with the films is that every site Indy visits ends up destroyed by the time he leaves. Every time he arrives at a wonderful site I cringe, just waiting for the inevitable destruction. I could barely watch as Petra fell apart behind him.
I’m going to add my voice to the folks suggesting that if you didn’t like Raiders, there’s no real point to continuing.
Explanations not even pretending to be excuses:
Jones was supposed to say a lot more than “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?”, very much like he was supposed to engage in an epic sword fight instead of shooting the guy. But Harrison Ford was suffering from dysentary and its aftermath, so they did what they could while they had the locations.
Marion’s age… creeps me out (especially regarding an “academic professional”). Just about as much as Jerry Lee Lewis’s marital history; and, for that matter, Elvis’s marital history. Both of which, if I recall correctly, had been dredged up yet again right around the time this script would have been “polished”. Or maybe they were just riffing on Princess Leia (Luke’s younger sister) and Han Solo, which also involved Harrison Ford. OK, this is starting to get squickier.
I will not make snide comments about the certain damage to a wooden propeller (sufficient to prevent the aircraft from taking off) — not to mention the driveshaft — from another cool screen moment. Oops, I just did…
I found Weird Al’s daydream version at the beginning of UHF more credible than this film.