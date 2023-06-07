Fire Haze Sun, 6/7/23

Good day for photos. Bad day for breathing. Everyone be safe out there, especially you folks in Canada.

— JS

  1. Great photo! Flashback to the 2015 Smokane Worldcon with the apocalyptic sky and warning signs on doors leading outside.

    Best wishes to everyone in eastern Canada and US going through it now.

  2. Scary. We haven’t seen much of that in SW MO yet, but I expect it soon.

  3. If you visit American city,
    You will find it very pretty.
    Just two things of which you must beware:
    Don’t drink the water and don’t breathe the air!
    —Pollution by Tom Lehrer. ©️1965
    NB: Lehrer put all his music in the public domain.

